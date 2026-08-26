PeopleFinders Debuts Stud or Dud, an AI Powered Dating Information Platform Designed to Help Users Verify Details and Identify Potential Red Flags

New platform organizes public-record information and other available signals into easy-to-understand and entertaining insights for modern daters

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleFinders, a trusted name in public-records search for more than 25 years, today announced the launch of Stud or Dud, the AI-powered dating sidekick that helps separate the "studs" from the "duds" and provides modern daters with additional context before they invest their time.

Modern dating happens across a dozen apps, DMs and group chats — but the tools to learn more about who is actually on the other end of the conversation have not always kept pace. Ghosting, catfishing and vague dating profiles have made "who is this person, really" one of dating's defining questions. Stud or Dud is built to close that information gap by organizing available public information and AI-generated insights in one convenient place, in less time than it takes to swipe right…or left.

"Daters today have access to more information than ever, except about the person sitting across from them," said Amber Higgins, CEO of PeopleFinders. "Stud or Dud changes that dynamic by giving people additional context before they meet up, while leaving the ultimate judgment to the user."

Stud or Dud organizes signals drawn from public records, publicly available information, and other permitted sources so users can compare available information with what they have been told, identify possible inconsistencies, and ask better questions. Its AI-generated summaries may highlight possible patterns or areas for further consideration, all in an easy-to-use and entertaining platform.

Key features include:

Instant Signal Search - Type in a name, a phone number, or just a first name and city, and get back a real-time snapshot of what's publicly out there. Faster than any Google search or Instagram deep dive, quickly uncover anything a dater would want to know from publicly available records.

- Type in a name, a phone number, or just a first name and city, and get back a real-time snapshot of what's publicly out there. Faster than any Google search or Instagram deep dive, quickly uncover anything a dater would want to know from publicly available records. Signals, Not Judgments - Every result comes back flagged High, Medium, or Low confidence, with the "why" attached, including "green" and "red" flags with information to consider and independently verify.

- Every result comes back flagged High, Medium, or Low confidence, with the "why" attached, including "green" and "red" flags with information to consider and independently verify. The Scoop - The AI summary write-up you get isn't one-size-fits-all. It reads the room so a cautious overthinker gets it spelled out plainly, while someone who just wants the headline gets it straight, no generic copy-and-paste tone.

- The AI summary write-up you get isn't one-size-fits-all. It reads the room so a cautious overthinker gets it spelled out plainly, while someone who just wants the headline gets it straight, no generic copy-and-paste tone. Lifestyle Fit Notes - This overview rounds out the picture with easy context on how someone's public story lines up with their profile, from career signals to property records, and other lifestyle indicators woven in naturally, so users can compare with information a potential date has shared.

- This overview rounds out the picture with easy context on how someone's public story lines up with their profile, from career signals to property records, and other lifestyle indicators woven in naturally, so users can compare with information a potential date has shared. Alerts & Refresh Checks - Saved profiles don't just sit there. If something changes, a new flag pops up, and subscribers hear about it instead of relying on a one-and-done search from week one.

- Saved profiles don't just sit there. If something changes, a new flag pops up, and subscribers hear about it instead of relying on a one-and-done search from week one. Completely 100% Private by Design - Run a search, and it stays entirely between you and the platform – no notification, no read receipt, no "someone looked you up" moment on the other end. Paired with private CRM and saved profiles, you can keep notes and track patterns as you look to find your match, in one private, organized place.

- Run a search, and it stays entirely between you and the platform – no notification, no read receipt, no "someone looked you up" moment on the other end. Paired with private CRM and saved profiles, you can keep notes and track patterns as you look to find your match, in one private, organized place. Powered by PeopleFinders - Backed by the public records search and data infrastructure trusted across the PeopleFinders family of products for more than 25 years.

Stud or Dud is available now with the following plans: Vibe Checker ($5, one profile credit, no subscription required), Casual Confident Dater ($8.97/month, match confidence, source compare, 5 saved profiles plus alerts, 50 chats/month), Serial Confident Dater ($19.97/month, 25 saved profiles, 150 chats/month, advanced exports, claim your profile), and a Power-Up 10-Credit Bundle ($10 add-on).

To learn more, visit Studordud.com

About Stud or Dud

Stud or Dud is a privacy-focused web app designed to bring additional information and transparency to online dating. By organizing public records, publicly available information, and AI-generated commentary, Stud or Dud helps users review available details about a potential date, identify possible inconsistencies to ask better questions. Information may include criminal, court, property, business and other public-record information. Stud or Dud is intended for personal, informational and entertainment purposes only and does not provide safety determinations, compatibility assessments, consumer reports or eligibility screening. For more information, visit Studordud.com

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