PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter and Year to Date 2026 Earnings

News provided by

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Jul 30, 2026, 16:05 ET

MOOSIC, Pa., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.  

Peoples reported net income of $14.8 million, or $1.48 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of $2.2 million compared to net income of $17.0 million, or $1.68 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $29.6 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, a decrease of $2.4 million, compared to $32.0 million, or $3.18 per diluted share for the same six months of 2025. Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") on an annualized basis for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was 1.13% and 11.10% compared to 1.36% and 13.87% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, annualized ROAA and ROAE were 1.14% and 11.18%, respectively, in 2026 compared to 1.29% and 13.30%, respectively, in 2025. The decrease in net income for both the quarterly and year-to-date periods was primarily attributable to a higher provision for credit losses, reflecting strong loan growth, along with increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense, partially offset by higher net interest income and noninterest income.

"Our second quarter and year to date results reflect both the strength of our underlying business and the disciplined growth strategy we continue to execute" commented Gerard A. Champi, President and CEO. "While net income declined compared to last year, our performance was driven by robust loan growth, higher net interest income, and solid noninterest income. The increase in our provision for credit losses and higher operating expenses were consistent with the expansion of our balance sheet and ongoing investments in our franchise. Even with these pressures, we delivered healthy returns for the quarter. As we move forward, we remain focused on prudent risk management, operational efficiency, and delivering long term value for our shareholders." concluded Mr. Champi.  

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income, and tax-equivalent net interest income and related ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely net gains and losses on the sale of available for sale ("AFS") investment securities and acquisition-related expenses. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions and should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

NOTABLES

  • On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $112.6 million, or 10.8% annualized, to $4.3 billion at June 30, 2026 from $4.2 billion at March 31, 2026 and increased $305.3 million, or 7.6%, from $4.0 billion at June 30, 2025.
  • On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $83.5 million, or 7.6% annualized to $4.5 billion at June 30, 2026 from $4.4 billion at March 31, 2026, and increased $221.5 million, or 5.2%, from $4.3 billion at June 30, 2025.
  • Book value per common share at June 30, 2026, increased to $53.56 from $49.44 at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure1, increased to $43.51 at June 30, 2026, compared to $38.75 at June 30, 2025.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

  • Net interest margin ("NIM"), calculated on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, improved 15 basis points to 3.82% from 3.67% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and 13 basis points as compared to 3.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, the FTE NIM, a non-GAAP measure1, improved 15 basis points to 3.75% in 2026 from 3.60% in 2025.
  • The FTE yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure1, increased 13 basis points to 5.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, from 5.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, but decreased 4 basis points from 5.68% for the same three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the FTE yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure1, was 5.57%, a decrease of 2 basis points from 5.59% for the same period of 2025.
  • The cost of funds, which represents the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, decreased 1 basis point to 2.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, from 2.41% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and 20 basis points from 2.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the year-to-date period, the cost of funds was 2.41% in 2026, a reduction of 18 basis points compared to 2.59% for 2025.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 2 basis points for the three months ended June 30, 2026, to 2.14% from 2.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and 27 basis points from 2.41% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 29 basis points to 2.15% from 2.44% for the six months of 2025.
  • The cost of total deposits, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits, was 1.68% for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 2 basis points compared to 1.70% for the first quarter of 2026, and a decrease of 23 basis points from 1.91% for the second quarter of 2025. The cost of deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 1.69%, a decrease of 24 basis points from 1.93% for the comparable period of 2025.
  • The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure1, was 55.16% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase, as compared to 53.92% for the same quarter of 2025, but an improvement as compared to 57.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. For the six months ended June 30, the efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure1, was 56.10% in 2026 and 54.81% in 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Results – Comparison to First Quarter 2026 and Second Quarter 2025

Net interest income was $45.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $2.7 million from the first quarter of 2026 and $3.4 million from the second quarter of 2025. Interest income rose to $67.8 million, compared with $64.7 million in the linked quarter and $65.3 million in the prior-year quarter. On an FTE basis, interest income was $68.7 million, compared with $65.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $66.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to loan growth and higher investment income resulting from the Company's investment portfolio repositioning strategy, which commenced in the fourth quarter of 2025 and was completed in the first quarter of 2026. Interest expense was $22.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.3 million compared with $21.8 million in the linked quarter, which primarily reflected increased utilization of FHLB of Pittsburgh advances. Conversely, interest expense decreased $1.0 million from $23.1 million for the comparable prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting lower deposit and borrowing rates. The decrease in rates was partially offset by increased utilization of short-term and long-term borrowings through the FHLB of Pittsburgh and subordinated debt costs associated with the Company's June 2025 issuance of $85 million of subordinated notes, which carry an initial fixed rate of 7.75% through June 2030, as well as the redemption of $33.0 million of subordinated notes due in June 2030 that had repriced to 9.08%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses was $3.1 million, compared with a benefit of $0.2 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $3.3 million. The increase in the current quarter was primarily attributable to significant loan growth, while the prior-year quarter benefited from lower specific reserves associated with reductions in nonperforming loans. On a linked quarter basis, the provision increased $1.7 million from $1.4 million, which also primarily reflected strong loan growth.

Noninterest income was $6.5 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. The $0.3 million increase in noninterest income was primarily due to a gain of $0.3 million on the sale of a branch property that was part of a sale/leaseback transaction, coupled with increases in wealth management and mortgage banking income, which includes gains on the sale of residential mortgage loans, partially offset by decreases in service charges, fees and commissions and merchant services income. 

Noninterest income decreased $0.4 million from $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to a $0.5 million reduction in interest rate swap income, partially offset by higher service charges, fees and commissions, merchant services income, and a $0.3 million gain on the sale of a branch property that was part of the aforementioned sale/leaseback transaction. The first quarter of 2026 included a $0.5 million gain on the sale of investment securities related to the Company's portfolio repositioning efforts and $0.5 million in gains on equity investments. There were no sales of available for sale investment securities during the second quarter of 2026.

Noninterest expense was $30.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $2.3 million from $28.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, which primarily reflected increases in salaries and employee benefits, due to annual merit increases and higher benefit costs, coupled with an increase in occupancy and equipment expense resulting from higher leasing costs and data processing expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $15.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $13.8 million for the same three months in 2025. Net occupancy and equipment expenses were $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.0 million from $6.3 million for the same quarter of 2025. On a linked basis, noninterest expense increased $0.7 million from $29.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which reflected increases in salaries and employee benefits expenses and other expenses, partially offset by a reduction in occupancy and equipment expense.

Income tax expense was $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $3.8 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, and $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The effective tax rate was 19.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, 20.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 17.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in the effective tax rate was largely due to an increase in amortization associated with the Company's low-income housing tax credit investments, coupled with an increase in the provision for state income taxes.

Six-Month Results – Comparison to Prior Year First Six Months

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, increased $6.7 million to $88.5 million from $81.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. On an FTE basis, net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, increased $7.0 million to $90.2 million from $83.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in FTE net interest income was due to a $5.0 million increase in tax-equivalent interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, coupled with a $2.0 million decrease in interest expense. The Company's net interest spread widened 16 basis points to 3.16 % for the first six months of 2026 from 3.00 % for the same six-month period of 2025. Additionally, comparing the first six months of 2026 and 2025, the Company's FTE net interest margin widened 15 basis points to 3.75% from 3.60%, respectively.

The increase in fully tax-equivalent interest income was primarily driven by higher earning asset balances, particularly taxable loans. This benefit was partially offset by lower overall FTE yields, primarily on taxable loans. Higher balances and yields on tax-exempt investment securities also contributed to the increase.

Total average earning assets increased $195.0 million to $4.9 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from $4.7 billion for the same six months of 2025. Average taxable loans increased $214.0 million to $3.9 billion from $3.7 billion comparing the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. The yield on taxable loans decreased 18 basis points to 5.96% from 6.14%, respectively, comparing the first six months of 2026 and 2025, which primarily reflected a 75-basis point reduction in the prime rate during the second half of 2025. Accretion associated with purchase accounting fair value discounts on purchased loans was $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $8.5 million for the same period of 2025. Average tax-exempt investments totaled $155.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $68.0 million from $87.0 million for the same six-month period ended June 30, 2025. The FTE yield on the tax-exempt investment securities portfolio increased 161 basis points to 3.94% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from 2.33% for the same six months of 2025. The increase in yield was predominantly due to strategic portfolio repositioning beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, as new purchases were added at yields higher than existing portfolio yields.

Interest expense decreased $2.0 million to $44.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $46.0 million for the same period in 2025, primarily due to lower average deposit rates and balances on small-dollar time deposits. These benefits were partially offset by higher average rates and balances on subordinated debt. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased 29 basis points to 2.15% from 2.44%, largely reflecting lower market rates.

Average small dollar time deposits, which include brokered deposits, decreased $134.0 million to $280.2 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from $414.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Average brokered deposits decreased $82.3 million comparing the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025. The Company let these higher-costing deposits roll off at maturity and were replaced with lower-costing non-maturity deposits and borrowings. Additionally, the average rate paid for small dollar time deposits decreased 83 basis points to 3.17% from 4.00% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. Average subordinated debt increased $38.9 million to $83.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from $44.4 million for the same period in 2025, while the average rate paid on subordinated debt increased 179 basis points to 8.47% from 6.68% for the periods ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively, due to a net new issuance of subordinated debt in the second quarter of 2025 in the amount of $52 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses was $4.5 million, an increase of $4.5 million from a negligible $39 thousand benefit recorded for the same six months of 2025. The increase in loan provisioning for the year-to-date period of 2026 was primarily impacted by significant loan growth. 

Noninterest income was $13.4 million and $12.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. The $0.9 million increase in noninterest income was primarily due to increases in interest rate swap income of $0.6 million, along with combined gains of $1.0 million on the sale of investment securities available for sale and on the sale and market value appreciation of equity securities and a $0.3 million increase in mortgage banking income, partially offset by a decrease in service charge, fee, and commission income of $0.5 million. The current six-month period ended June 30, 2026, includes a gain on the sale of a branch property of $0.3 million that was part of the aforementioned sale/leaseback transaction. Additionally, the comparable prior year period included a gain of $0.7 million on the sale of the Company's former corporate headquarters in Scranton, PA.

Noninterest expense increased $4.9 million to $60.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from $55.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, which primarily reflected increases in salaries and employee benefits expenses, and occupancy and equipment expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $29.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $27.2 million for the same six months in 2025. The $2.4 million increase resulted primarily from annual merit increases and higher health insurance costs. Net occupancy and equipment expenses were $15.0 million for the first six months of 2026, an increase of $2.1 million from $12.9 million for the same six-month period in 2025. The increase was largely caused by higher rent expense associated with the new corporate headquarters and increases in data processing expenses related to the implementation of an on-line account opening platform.

Income tax expense was $7.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $6.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The effective tax rate was 20.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 17.3% in the prior year's same six-month period. The increase in the effective tax rate was largely due to an increase in amortization associated with the Company's low-income housing tax credits investments, coupled with an increase in the provision for state income taxes.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total loans were $4.3 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $112.6 million compared to $4.2 billion at March 31, 2026, and an increase of $305.3 million compared to $4.0 billion at June 30, 2025. Strong demand in all markets for commercial and residential real estate loans were partially offset by reductions to indirect auto, equipment financing and municipal loans.

Total investments were $529.6 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $542.9 million at March 31, 2026, and $582.8 million at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2026, available for sale securities totaled $458.1 million, a decrease of $11.2 million from $469.3 million at March 31, 2026, and a decrease of $47.1 million from $505.2 million at June 30, 2025. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company began a repositioning of its investment securities portfolio, which was completed in the first quarter of 2026. Proceeds of the sales of U.S. government agency and sponsored agency mortgage-backed securities were used in part to purchase higher yielding US agency mortgage-backed securities and tax-exempt bonds. The Company used the remaining proceeds and the majority of the principal cash flows received during the first half of 2026 to fund loan growth. Held to maturity ("HTM") securities totaled $68.7 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $1.9 million from $70.6 million at March 31, 2026, and a decrease of $6.4 million from $75.1 million at June 30, 2025.

Total deposits were $4.5 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $83.5 million from $4.4 billion at March 31, 2026, and an increase of $221.5 million from $4.3 billion at June 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $22.8 million to $946.5 million at June 30, 2026, from $969.3 million at March 31, 2026, but increased $46.9 million from $899.6 million at June 30, 2025. Interest-bearing deposits increased $106.3 million from $3.5 billion at March 31, 2026, and $174.6 million from $3.4 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily reflecting an increase in brokered deposits. The Company increased its utilization of short-term and longer-term callable brokered deposits during the second quarter of 2026 to offset cyclical outflows of municipal deposits. As a result, brokered deposits represented 7.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2026, compared with 2.5% at March 31, 2026, and 4.6% at June 30, 2025. Approximately 31% of deposits were uninsured at June 30, 2026, compared with 34.5% at March 31, 2026 and 30.7% at June 30, 2025. 

The Company maintained a strong capital position at June 30, 2026. Stockholders' equity equaled $536.2 million or $53.56 per share at June 30, 2026, compared to $525.5 million or $52.50 per share at March 31, 2026, and $494.1 million, or $49.44 per share at June 30, 2025. The increase in stockholders' equity in all periods is primarily attributable to net income, partially offset by dividends paid to shareholders.

Tangible book value, a non-GAAP measure1, increased to $43.51 per share at June 30, 2026, from $42.29 per share at March 31, 2026, and $38.75 at June 30, 2025. The Company declared dividends of $0.625 for the first and second quarters of 2026 and $0.6175 for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. 

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets, which include nonperforming loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and foreclosed assets, were $14.7 million or 0.34% of loans, net and foreclosed assets, at June 30, 2026, a $2.4 million increase compared to $12.3 million, or 0.29% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2026.  The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to one commercial relationship involving two loans placed on nonaccrual status at the end of the second quarter of 2026. In comparison to the year ago period, nonperforming assets decreased $2.8 million from $17.5 million, or 0.44% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2025, primarily reflecting a $3.7 million reduction in nonaccrual loans. Nonperforming assets represented 0.27% of total assets at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.23% at March 31, 2026 and 0.34% at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2026, the Company held one foreclosed commercial property with a carrying value of $0.6 million. The carrying value of this property was $0.8 million at March 31, 2026. The property went under a sales agreement during the second quarter, and it was written down to the sales price less estimated selling costs. The Company had no foreclosed assets at June 30, 2025.

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, net charge-offs were $0.4 million and the provision for credit losses was $3.1 million, compared to net recoveries of $0.1 million and a benefit for credit losses of $0.2 million for the same period of 2025. The allowance for credit losses equaled $42.3 million or 0.98% of loans, net, at June 30, 2026, compared to $39.6 million or 0.94% of loans, net, at March 31, 2026, and $40.9 million or 1.02% of loans, net at June 30, 2025.

_________________________________
1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on pg.14-15.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through 40 full-service community banking offices located within Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, and local and timely decision making. For more information visit psbt.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions and may describe future plans, strategies and expectations of Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control). These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, including their effect on the Company's investment values; impairment charges relating to the Company's investment portfolio; credit risks in connection with the Company's lending activities; the Company's exposure to commercial and industrial, construction, commercial real estate, and equipment finance loans; the Company's ability to maintain an adequate allowance for credit losses; access to liquidity; the strength of the Company's customer deposit levels; unrealized losses; reliance on the Company's subsidiaries; accounting procedures, policies and requirements; changes in the value of goodwill; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; the strength of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting; potential for errors, omissions or fraud; environmental liabilities; reliance on third-party vendors and service providers; the Company's ability to compete effectively in the Company's industry and within the Company's market area, including with respect to competition from financial technology companies and non-bank entities; the development and use of artificial intelligence ("AI") in business processes, services, and products, including emerging focus among regulators and other officials related to risks in connection with the development and use of AI; the Company's ability to prevent, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and incidents; a failure of information technology, whether due to a breach, cybersecurity incident, or ability to keep pace with growth and developments; the Company's ability to comply with privacy and data protection requirements; changes in U.S. or regional economic conditions; the soundness of other financial institutions; changes in laws and regulations; geopolitical instability, including wars and other conflicts; fiscal and monetary policies of the federal government and its agencies; a failure to meet minimum capital requirements; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of future acquisitions or a change in control; and the Company's ability to pay dividends. Additional factors that may affect the Company's results are discussed in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release publicly the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Summary Data
Peoples Financial Services Corp. 
Three Quarter and Six-Month Trend (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30

Mar 31

June 30

June 30

June 30


2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Key performance data:



















Share and per share amounts:



















Net income - diluted

$

1.48

$

1.47

$

1.68

$

2.95

$

3.18

Core net income (1)

$

1.48

$

1.43

$

1.69

$

2.91

$

3.19

Cash dividends declared

$

0.6250

$

0.6250

$

0.6175

$

1.2500

$

1.2350

Book value

$

53.56

$

52.50

$

49.44

$

53.56

$

49.44

Tangible book value (1)

$

43.51

$

42.29

$

38.75

$

43.51

$

38.75

Market value:



















High

$

67.75

$

57.17

$

51.21

$

67.75

$

53.70

Low

$

52.63

$

47.82

$

40.67

$

47.39

$

40.67

Closing

$

66.37

$

53.33

$

49.37

$

66.37

$

49.37

Market capitalization

$

664,388

$

533,859

$

493,438

$

664,388

$

493,438

Common shares outstanding

10,010,367


10,010,488


9,994,696


10,010,367


9,994,696

Selected ratios:



















Return on average stockholders'
equity (2)

11.10

%

11.26

%

13.87

%

11.18

%

13.30

%

Core return on average
stockholders' equity (1)(2)

11.10

%

10.95

%

13.92

%

11.03

%

13.37

%

Return on average tangible
stockholders' equity (1)(2)

13.70

%

13.97

%

17.73

%

13.83

%

17.13

%

Core return on average tangible
stockholders' equity (1)(2)

13.70

%

13.59

%

17.79

%

13.64

%

17.23

%

Return on average assets (2)

1.13

%

1.15

%

1.36

%

1.14

%

1.29

%

Core return on average assets (1)(2)

1.13

%

1.12

%

1.36

%

1.13

%

1.29

%

Stockholders' equity to total assets

9.86

%

9.69

%

9.67

%

9.86

%

9.67

%

Efficiency ratio (1)(3)

55.16

%

57.09

%

53.92

%

56.10

%

54.81

%

Nonperforming assets to loans, net,
and foreclosed assets

0.34

%

0.29

%

0.44

%

0.34

%

0.44

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.27

%

0.23

%

0.34

%

0.27

%

0.34

%

Net charge-offs to average loans,
net (2)

0.04

%

0.08

%

0.00

%

0.06

%

0.00

%

Allowance for credit losses to loans,
net

0.98

%

0.94

%

1.02

%

0.98

%

1.02

%

Interest earning assets yield (FTE)
(4)

5.64

%

5.51

%

5.68

%

5.57

%

5.59

%

Cost of funds

2.40

%

2.41

%

2.60

%

2.41

%

2.59

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (4)

3.24

%

3.10

%

3.08

%

3.16

%

3.30

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (1)(4)

3.82

%

3.67

%

3.69

%

3.75

%

3.60

%


(1)

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 14-15.

(2)

Presented on an annualized basis.

(3)

Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities AFS and net (losses) gains on sales of fixed assets.

(4)

Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30

Mar 31

June 30

June 30

June 30


2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Interest income:














Interest and fees on loans:














Taxable

$

59,483

$

56,316

$

57,459

$

115,799

$

112,671

Tax-exempt

2,155

2,068

2,302

4,223

4,547

Interest and dividends on investment securities:














Taxable

3,926

4,035

4,604

7,961

8,738

Tax-exempt

1,261

1,133

399

2,394

795

Dividends

305

259

40

564

81

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

622

893

531

1,515

929

Total interest income

67,752

64,704

65,335

132,456

127,761

Interest expense:














Interest on deposits

18,188

18,139

20,303

36,327

41,150

Interest on short-term borrowings

536

372

410

908

635

Interest on long-term debt

1,500

1,404

1,211

2,904

2,388

Interest on subordinated debt

1,750

1,749

1,026

3,499

1,469

Interest on junior subordinated debt

174

173

188

347

374

Total interest expense

22,148

21,837

23,138

43,985

46,016

Net interest income

45,604

42,867

42,197

88,471

81,745

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

3,105

1,387

(239)

4,492

(39)

Net interest income after provision (benefit) for
credit losses

42,499

41,480

42,436

83,979

81,784

Noninterest income:














Service charges, fees, commissions and other

3,411

3,157

3,664

6,568

7,068

Merchant services income

489

180

584

669

815

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

588

551

563

1,139

1,100

Wealth management income

753

646

619

1,399

1,269

Mortgage banking income

302

241

125

543

239

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

500

497

535

997

1,061

Interest rate swap income

187

660

164

847

207

Net gains (losses) on equity investments

33

456

(7)

489

64

Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale




510




510


Net gains on sale of fixed assets

271







271

680

Total noninterest income

6,534

6,898

6,247

13,432

12,503

Noninterest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits expense

15,087

14,517

13,761

29,604

27,242

Net occupancy and equipment expense

7,338

7,675

6,284

15,013

12,894

Acquisition related expenses







66




220

Amortization of intangible assets

1,518

1,517

1,684

3,035

3,367

FDIC insurance and assessments

709

756

976

1,465

1,998

Other expenses

5,958

5,398

5,491

11,356

9,894

Total noninterest expense

30,610

29,863

28,262

60,473

55,615

Income before income taxes

18,423

18,515

20,421

36,938

38,672

Income tax expense

3,618

3,768

3,465

7,386

6,707

Net income

$

14,805

$

14,747

$

16,956

$

29,552

$

31,965

Other comprehensive income:














Unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for
sale

$

2,431

$

(3,383)

$

1,859

$

(952)

$

7,431

Reclassification adjustment for net gains on available for sale
securities included in net income




(510)




(510)


Change in derivative fair value

80

156

16

236

(132)

Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive
income (loss)

551

(820)

409

(269)

1,592

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income
tax expense (benefit)

1,960

(2,917)

1,466

(957)

5,707

Comprehensive income

$

16,765

$

11,830

$

18,422

$

28,595

$

37,672

Share and per share amounts:














Net income - basic

$

1.48

$

1.47

$

1.70

$

2.95

$

3.20

Net income - diluted

1.48

1.47

1.68

2.95

3.18

Cash dividends declared

$

0.6250

$

0.6250

$

0.6175

$

1.2500

$

1.2350

Average common shares outstanding - basic

10,010,529

10,002,903

9,994,955

10,006,737

9,993,944

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

10,036,037

10,029,213

10,082,260

10,033,374

10,062,831

 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)



Three Months Ended




June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025


Average

Interest

Yield/

Average

Interest

Yield/

Average

Interest

Yield/


 Balance  

Inc./Exp.

Rate  

 Balance  

Inc./Exp.

Rate  

 Balance  

Inc./Exp.

Rate  

Assets:


























Earning assets:


























Loans:


























Taxable

$

3,973,583

$

59,483

6.00

%

$

3,859,588

$

56,316

5.92

%

$

3,707,650

$

57,459

6.22

%

Tax-exempt

263,731

2,728

4.15


258,745

2,618

4.10


282,406

2,914

4.14

Total loans

4,237,314

62,211

5.89


4,118,333

58,934

5.80


3,990,056

60,373

6.07

Investments:


























Taxable

422,646

4,231

4.02


461,292

4,294

3.78


540,424

4,644

3.45

Tax-exempt

160,117

1,596

4.00


149,700

1,434

3.88


86,899

505

2.33

Total investments

582,763

5,827

4.01


610,992

5,728

3.80


627,323

5,149

3.29

Interest-bearing deposits

67,064

622

3.72


97,657

893

3.71


48,270

531

4.41

Total earning assets

4,887,141

68,660

5.64

%

4,826,982

65,555

5.51

%

4,665,649

66,053

5.68

%

Less: allowance for credit losses

40,521







39,470







41,837





Other assets

401,762







399,812







390,522





Total assets

$

5,248,382






$

5,187,324






$

5,014,334





Liabilities and stockholders' equity:


























Interest-bearing liabilities:


























Money market accounts

$

1,034,838

$

6,673

2.59

%

$

1,020,493

$

6,471

2.57

%

$

708,585

$

6,992

3.96

%

Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts

1,213,141

5,825

1.93


1,224,040

5,938

1.97


1,406,998

5,882

1.68

Savings accounts

511,202

466

0.37


504,166

421

0.34


501,975

376

0.30

Time deposits less than $100

290,045

2,297

3.18


270,285

2,109

3.16


404,142

3,991

3.96

Time deposits $100 or more

365,167

2,927

3.22


383,825

3,200

3.38


352,216

3,062

3.49

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,414,393

18,188

2.14


3,402,809

18,139

2.16


3,373,916

20,303

2.41

Short-term borrowings

56,166

536

3.83


39,180

372

3.85


35,587

410

4.62

Long-term debt

145,346

1,500

4.14


133,990

1,404

4.25


101,066

1,211

4.81

Subordinated debt

83,334

1,750

8.42


83,222

1,749

8.52


55,622

1,026

7.40

Junior subordinated debt

8,177

174

8.54


8,150

173

8.61


8,075

188

9.34

Total borrowings

293,023

3,960

5.42


264,542

3,698

5.67


200,350

2,835

5.68

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,707,416

22,148

2.40

%

3,667,351

21,837

2.41

%

3,574,266

23,138

2.60

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

940,512







929,686







897,212





Other liabilities

65,432







58,944







52,608





Stockholders' equity

535,022







531,343







490,248





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,248,382






$

5,187,324






$

5,014,334





Net interest income/spread



$

46,512

3.24

%



$

43,718

3.10

%



$

42,915

3.08

%

Net interest margin






3.82

%






3.67

%






3.69

%

Tax-equivalent adjustments:


























Loans



$

573






$

550






$

612


Investments




335







301







106


Total adjustments



$

908






$

851






$

718


The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)



Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025


Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/


Balance  

Expense

Rate  

Balance  

Expense

Rate  

Assets:
















Earning assets:
















Loans:
















Taxable

$

3,916,900

$

115,799

5.96

%

$

3,702,911

$

112,671

6.14

%

Tax-exempt

261,252

5,346

4.13

281,486

5,756

4.12

Total loans

4,178,152

121,145

5.85

3,984,397

118,427

5.99

Investments:
















Taxable

441,862

8,525

3.89

548,124

8,819

3.24

Tax-exempt

154,937

3,030

3.94

86,985

1,006

2.33

Total investments

596,799

11,555

3.90

635,109

9,825

3.12

Interest-bearing deposits

82,275

1,515

3.71

42,754

929

4.38

Total earning assets

4,857,226

134,215

5.57

%

4,662,260

129,181

5.59

%

Less: allowance for credit losses

39,998






41,960





Other assets

400,794






391,221





Total assets

$

5,218,022





$

5,011,521





Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
















Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Money market accounts

$

1,027,706

$

13,144

2.58

%

$

698,111

$

13,562

3.92

%

Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts

1,218,560

11,763

1.95

1,435,943

12,298

1.73

Savings accounts

507,704

888

0.35

500,392

737

0.30

Time deposits less than $100

280,219

4,406

3.17

414,197

8,219

4.00

Time deposits $100 or more

374,444

6,126

3.30

356,817

6,334

3.58

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,408,633

36,327

2.15

3,405,460

41,150

2.44

Short-term borrowings

47,720

908

3.84

27,925

635

4.59

Long-term debt

139,700

2,904

4.19

99,426

2,388

4.84

Subordinated debt

83,278

3,499

8.47

44,373

1,469

6.68

Junior subordinated debt

8,163

347

8.57

8,063

374

9.35

Total borrowings

278,861

7,658

5.54

179,787

4,866

5.46

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,687,494

43,985

2.41

%

3,585,247

46,016

2.59

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

935,129






886,193





Other liabilities

62,206






55,298





Stockholders' equity

533,193






484,783





Total liabilities and stockholders'
equity

$

5,218,022





$

5,011,521





Net interest income/spread



$

90,230

3.16

%


$

83,165

3.00

%

Net interest margin






3.75

%





3.60

%

Tax-equivalent adjustments:
















Loans



$

1,123





$

1,209


Investments




636






211


Total adjustments



$

1,759





$

1,420


The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)



June 30

Mar 31

June 30

At period end

2026

2026

2025

Assets:








Cash and due from banks

$

74,930

$

59,479

$

60,173

Interest-bearing balances in other banks

181,320

269,133

115,566

Investment securities:








Available for sale

458,144

469,261

505,181

Held to maturity

68,723

70,557

75,137

Equity investments carried at fair value

2,748

3,054

2,494

Total investments

529,615

542,872

582,812

Loans held for sale

718

1,181

547

Loans

4,302,821

4,190,202

3,997,525

Less: allowance for credit losses

42,311

39,586

40,890

Net loans

4,260,510

4,150,616

3,956,635

Goodwill

75,986

75,986

75,986

Premises and equipment, net

79,523

79,206

76,896

Bank owned life insurance

83,124

83,417

87,635

Deferred tax assets

25,905

26,264

31,647

Accrued interest receivable

17,770

17,991

15,854

Other intangible assets, net

24,622

26,161

30,778

Other assets

86,523

91,024

73,350

Total assets

$

5,440,546

$

5,423,330

$

5,107,879

Liabilities:








Deposits:








Noninterest-bearing

$

946,528

$

969,341

$

899,597

Interest-bearing

3,562,324

3,456,028

3,387,752

Total deposits

4,508,852

4,425,369

4,287,349

Short-term borrowings

85,331

179,321

76,340

Long-term debt

154,472

134,750

103,449

Subordinated debt

83,392

83,289

83,164

Junior subordinated debt

8,194

8,167

8,088

Accrued interest payable

4,727

7,890

4,640

Other liabilities

59,393

59,039

50,753

Total liabilities

4,904,361

4,897,825

4,613,783

Stockholders' equity:








Common stock

20,053

20,047

20,015

Capital surplus

251,224

251,065

250,468

Retained earnings

290,556

282,001

258,601

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(25,648)

(27,608)

(34,988)

Total stockholders' equity

536,185

525,505

494,096

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,440,546

$

5,423,330

$

5,107,879










Book value per common share

$

53.56

$

52.50

$

49.44

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$

43.51

$

42.29

$

38.75

(1)

See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 14-15.

 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)









June 30

Mar 31

June 30

At period end


2026

2026

2025

Commercial and industrial

$

712,705

$

675,446

$

678,539

Municipal

200,552

212,586

194,529

Real estate








Commercial

2,490,510

2,423,027

2,252,574

Residential

640,000

618,156

573,864

  Total real estate

3,130,510

3,041,183

2,826,438

Consumer








Indirect auto

82,721

85,726

104,618

Consumer other

16,775

15,592

13,929

   Total consumer

99,496

101,318

118,547

Equipment financing

159,558

159,669

179,472

                Total

$

4,302,821

$

4,190,202

$

3,997,525




June 30

Mar 31

June 30

At period end

2026

2026

2025

Nonperforming assets:









Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$

13,667

$

11,437

$

17,390

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

451

160

72

Foreclosed assets

630

750



Total nonperforming assets

$

14,748

$

12,347

$

17,462

























June 30

Mar 31

June 30

Three months ended

2026

2026

2025

Allowance for credit losses:









Beginning balance

$

39,586

$

39,007

$

41,054

Charge-offs

697

976

1,151

Recoveries

317

168

1,226

Provision for credit losses

3,105

1,387

(239)

Ending balance

$

42,311

$

39,586

$

40,890

 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30

Mar 31

June 30

June 30

June 30


2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Core net income per share:















Net income GAAP

$

14,805

$

14,747

$

16,956

$

29,552

$

31,965

Adjustments:















Less: Net gains on sale of available for sale securities




510




510



Add: Net gains on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment




112




112



Add: Acquisition related expenses







66




220

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment







14




48

Core net income

$

14,805

$

14,349

$

17,008

$

29,154

$

32,137

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

10,036,037

10,029,213

10,082,260

10,033,374

10,062,831

Core net income per diluted share

$

1.48

$

1.43

$

1.69

$

2.91

$

3.19

















Tangible book value:















Total stockholders' equity

$

536,185

$

525,505

$

494,096

$

536,185

$

494,096

Less: Goodwill

75,986

75,986

75,986

75,986

75,986

Less: Other intangible assets, net

24,622

26,161

30,778

24,622

30,778

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$

435,577

$

423,358

$

387,332

$

435,577

$

387,332

Common shares outstanding

10,010,367

10,010,488

9,994,696

10,010,367

9,994,696

Tangible book value per share

$

43.51

$

42.29

$

38.75

$

43.51

$

38.75

















Core return on average stockholders' equity:















Net income GAAP

$

14,805

$

14,747

$

16,956

$

29,552

$

31,965

Adjustments:















Less: Net gains on sale of available for sale securities




510




510



Add: Net gains on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment




112




112



Add: Acquisition related expenses







66




220

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment







14




48

Core net income

$

14,805

$

14,349

$

17,008

$

29,154

$

32,137

Average stockholders' equity

$

535,022

$

531,343

$

490,248

$

533,193

$

484,783

Core return on average stockholders' equity

11.10

%

10.95

%

13.92

%

11.03

%

13.37

%

















Return on average tangible stockholders' equity:















Net income GAAP

$

14,805

$

14,747

$

16,956

$

29,552

$

31,965

Average stockholders' equity

$

535,022

$

531,343

$

490,248

$

533,193

$

484,783

Less: goodwill and intangibles

101,482

103,156

106,764

102,315

108,562

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$

433,540

$

428,187

$

383,484

$

430,878

$

376,221

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity

13.70

%

13.97

%

17.73

%

13.83

%

17.13

%

















Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:















Net income GAAP

$

14,805

$

14,747

$

16,956

$

29,552

$

31,965

Adjustments:















Less: Net gains on sale of available for sale securities




510




510



Add: Net gains on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment




112




112



Add: Acquisition related expenses







66




220

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment







14




48

Core net income

$

14,805

$

14,349

$

17,008

$

29,154

$

32,137

Average stockholders' equity

$

535,022

$

531,343

$

490,248

$

533,193

$

484,783

Less: goodwill and intangibles

101,482

103,156

106,764

102,315

108,562

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$

433,540

$

428,187

$

383,484

$

430,878

$

376,221

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity

13.70

%

13.59

%

17.79

%

13.64

%

17.23

%

















Core return on average assets:















Net income GAAP

$

14,805

$

14,747

$

16,956

$

29,552

$

31,965

Adjustments:















Less: Net gains on sale of available for sale securities




510




510



Add: Net gains on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment




112




112



Add: Acquisition related expenses







66




220

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment







14




48

Core net income

$

14,805

$

14,349

$

17,008

$

29,154

$

32,137

Average assets

$

5,248,382

$

5,187,324

$

5,014,334

$

5,218,022

$

5,011,521

Core return on average assets

1.13

%

1.12

%

1.36

%

1.13

%

1.29

%

















(1)

Tax adjustments are calculated using the effective tax rate for the respective period.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and six months ended:





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30

Mar 31

June 30

June 30

June 30


2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Interest income (GAAP)

$

67,752

$

64,704

$

65,335

$

132,456

$

127,761

Adjustment to FTE

908


851


718


1,759


1,420

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

68,660


65,555


66,053


134,215


129,181

Interest expense

22,148


21,837


23,138


43,985


46,016

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$

46,512

$

43,718

$

42,915

$

90,230

$

83,165

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and six months ended:





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30

Mar 31

June 30

June 30

June 30


2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):



















Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

30,610

$

29,863

$

28,262

$

60,473

$

55,615

Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense

1,518


1,517


1,684


3,035


3,367

Less: Acquisition related expenses









66






220

Adjusted Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

29,092


28,346


26,512


57,438


52,028





















Net interest income (GAAP)

45,604


42,867


42,197


88,471


81,745

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

908


851


718


1,759


1,420

Noninterest income (GAAP)

6,534


6,898


6,247


13,432


12,503

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities

33


456


(7)


489


64

Less: Net gains on sale of investment securities
available for sale





510






510




Less: Net gains on sale of fixed assets

271










271


680

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income
(non-GAAP)

$

52,742

$

49,650

$

49,169

$

102,392

$

94,924

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

55.16

%

57.09

%

53.92

%

56.10

%

54.81

%

SOURCE Peoples Financial Services Corp.

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