PEPSICO ANNOUNCES PROGRESS TOWARD 2030 AGRICULTURE GOALS

Accelerating performance across regenerative agriculture, restorative and protective practices, sustainable sourcing, and livelihoods ambitions worldwide

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced progress against its 2030 Positive Agriculture (pep+) goals, highlighting gains in scaling regenerative agriculture, restorative and protective practices, advancing sustainable sourcing in accordance with its guidelines1, and improvements in livelihoods through dedicated programs.

PepsiCo today announced progress against its 2030 Positive Agriculture (pep+) goals, highlighting gains in scaling regenerative agriculture, restorative and protective practices, advancing sustainable sourcing. PepsiCo launched Supporting Trusted Engagement and Partnership, (STEP) Up for Agriculture, a collaboration with several other large food and beverage companies and retailer customers to help strengthen farmer-facing organizations. The initiative aims to build capabilities, advance regenerative practices, provide technical assistance, and support more sustainable supply chains. PepsiCo has expanded regenerative, restorative, and protective practices to 4.7 million acres globally, representing significant progress toward its goal to reach 10 million acres by 2030.

"As we continue work to help advance toward a more resilient and sustainable food system, I'm proud of the notable progress we're making—particularly in scaling regenerative agriculture, restorative or protective practices and expanding opportunities that help strengthen livelihoods," said Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer and Executive Vice President, PepsiCo. "Our Positive Agriculture agenda is delivering impact for both people and the planet. While there is more work ahead, this momentum underscores what's possible through strong collaboration and continuous innovation."

Scaling Regenerative, Restorative, and Protective Agriculture

PepsiCo has expanded regenerative, restorative, and protective practices to 4.7 million acres globally, representing significant progress toward its goal to reach 10 million acres by 2030.2

Momentum in 2025 was driven by enhanced farmer engagement and landscape-level innovation, powered by deep, on-the-ground collaboration with farmer-focused partners. Together, PepsiCo and these partners co-designed locally relevant programs, aligned incentives to both environmental and economic outcomes, and supported adoption through technical assistance, peer networks, and data-driven insights. PepsiCo launched Supporting Trusted Engagement and Partnership, (STEP) Up for Agriculture, a collaboration with Unilever and several other large food and beverage companies and retailer customers to help strengthen farmer-facing organizations. Through tailored advisory support and a train-the-trainer model, the initiative aims to build capabilities, advance regenerative practices and support more sustainable supply chains.

Advancing Sustainable Sourcing

PepsiCo continues to make steady progress toward its goal to sustainably source 90% of its key ingredients and progress volumes (10% or less) that face systemic barriers towards being sustainably sourced in accordance with its guidelines by 2030. Progress toward this goal covers in-scope ingredients and materials greater than 0.01% of annual volume-based supply, for use in wholly owned manufacturing facilities, as well as PepsiCo's direct purchases on behalf of contract manufacturers and co-packers.3 Progress does not include purchases by joint ventures, franchise bottlers, contract manufacturers and co-packers or unplanned spot purchases. As of 2025:4

70% of key ingredients are now sustainably sourced

Additionally, ~2% of volumes are actively progressing toward more sustainable practices under the company's "Engaged" pathway

These efforts are supported by PepsiCo's Sustainable Sourcing Guidelines and its Sustainable Farming Program, designed to help farmers adopt practices that can strengthen environmental performance and long-term agricultural resilience.

Livelihoods

Since 2021, PepsiCo has supported approximately 224,000 people across its agricultural supply chains and communities with dedicated programing designed to improve economic prosperity and farmer and farm worker security—nearing its goal to positively impact more than 250,000 livelihoods by 2030.5

Key programs contributing to this progress include:

She Feeds the World (with CARE): Expanding food security, nutrition and income opportunities for smallholder farmers





Collaborative Farming Program (India) : End-to-end farmer support through demonstration farms, advantaged seed varieties and leadership engagement. The program provides agronomic advisory on best practices, showcases advanced technologies, and builds capabilities in regenerative and sustainable farming ultimately helping to strengthen market access and increase farm productivity and profitability.





End-to-end farmer support through demonstration farms, advantaged seed varieties and leadership engagement. The program provides agronomic advisory on best practices, showcases advanced technologies, and builds capabilities in regenerative and sustainable farming ultimately helping to strengthen market access and increase farm productivity and profitability. Agrovita (with Proforest): Supporting smallholders in Mexico to adopt sustainable practices and form rural cooperatives





1,000 Farmers Endless Prosperity (Türkiye): Supporting farmers in Türkiye through personalized advisory support and digital tools that improve irrigation, fertilizer use and crop health

These initiatives are guided by PepsiCo's Livelihoods Implementation Framework for Engagement (LIFE), which measures outcomes across economic, social, and empowerment indicators.

Strengthening Collaboration and Innovation

PepsiCo continues to expand strategic collaborations globally in an effort to accelerate impact at scale. Collaborations with organizations such as Practical Farmers of Iowa, Cool Soils, Rimba Collective, and Milhão are supporting the adoption of regenerative, restorative and protective practices across millions of additional acres while driving greenhouse gas reductions.

The company is also investing in innovation—from precision agriculture tools to climate resilience platforms and lower-carbon inputs—to help enable farmers to adapt to climate change and enhance productivity. PepsiCo supported more than 15 global innovation projects in 2025 through its Positive Agriculture Outcome (PAO) Accelerator and reached over 1,100 farmers through demonstration farms, trials and training programs.

Looking Ahead

Five years into its pep+ strategy, PepsiCo sees an opportunity to deepen positive impact in farming communities. Through 2030, PepsiCo plans to focus on:

Building farmer, community, soil and climate resilience as well as biodiversity and watershed resilience through collaboration with stakeholders in its supply chain;





Embedding impact across positive agriculture initiatives to help drive sustained, scalable outcomes; and





Supporting transformation of farming ecosystems in key sourcing landscapes

In 2025, PepsiCo continued working to enhance traceability, leverage technology and strengthen collaborations. Deforestation remains a core aspect of the company's Positive Agriculture agenda, and performance towards related goals will be reported later in 2026.

PepsiCo will continue to report on progress toward these ambitions as part of its pep+ reporting. More details can be found on our Agriculture ESG Topics A-Z page, as well as our Performance Metrics and Calculation Methodology file.

This disclosure contains statements reflecting our views about our future performance that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "drive," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "strategy," "strive," "target" and "will" or similar statements or variations of such terms and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectations, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PepsiCo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Media Contact:

Rachel Kent

[email protected]

_______________________________________ 1 Sustainably sourced refers to in-scope ingredient volumes that meet the established criteria outlined in PepsiCo's Sustainable Sourcing Guidelines. Sustainable sourcing practices can help manage risks, but challenges like deforestation or social issues can persist in some regions 2 See Calculation Methodology for detail on how we measure progress on this metric. Metric published July 1, 2026 3 Key ingredients and materials in scope for this goal include potatoes, high fructose corn syrup, whole corn, whole oats, virgin fiber and more. For a full list, see our Sustainable Sourcing Guidelines 4 See Calculation Methodology for detail on how we measure progress on this metric. Metric published July 1, 2026 5 See Calculation Methodology for detail on how we measure progress on this metric. Metric published July 1, 2026

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.