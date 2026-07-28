Per Scholas Welcomes Lowell Robinson and Fredric Cibelli to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Per Scholas, a national workforce accelerator dedicated to advancing economic mobility through no-cost training, today announced the appointment of Lowell Robinson and Fredric Cibelli to its Board of Directors. Robinson, a veteran public company executive and board leader, and Cibelli, a Principal at EY and leader in enterprise architecture and technology, bring extensive experience in AI, financial strategy, product management, and digital innovation to the organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lowell and Fredric to our Board of Directors," said Plinio Ayala, CEO of Per Scholas. "Their combined expertise in technology, governance, and organizational transformation comes at a critical moment as we work toward our goal of training and upskilling 25,000 professionals annually by 2030. Their leadership will help strengthen our ability to prepare learners for the evolving demands of the workforce and expand economic mobility nationwide."

"Lowell and Fred each bring a unique perspective that will help guide Per Scholas through our next phase of growth," said Caitlyn Brazill, President of Per Scholas. "From corporate governance and financial stewardship to emerging technologies and AI-driven transformation, their experience aligns directly with the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of work. We are excited to benefit from their insights as we continue scaling our impact."

Robinson is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning Fortune 100 companies and high-growth organizations across financial services, technology, media, retail, and healthcare. Throughout his career, he has served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for multiple public companies and has held leadership positions at organizations including Kraft/General Foods, Citigroup, Valassis/Advo, and HotJobs. He has served on more than eight public company boards, chairing audit, compensation, and special committees, and is widely recognized for his expertise in governance, financial oversight, mergers and acquisitions, and shareholder value creation. Robinson currently serves on the board of PhenixFIN Corporation and is active in several nonprofit and educational organizations, including the New York Academy of Sciences and the University of Wisconsin Economics Advisory Board. He earned a BA in Economics from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA in Finance from Harvard Business School.

"Per Scholas stands out because it delivers measurable results for both individuals and employers," said Robinson. "As technology continues to reshape every industry, organizations like Per Scholas play a vital role in ensuring that talented individuals have access to the skills and opportunities needed to thrive. I'm honored to join the board and contribute to its mission of expanding economic mobility through technology training."

Cibelli is a Principal at EY, where he leads the Enterprise Architecture and Platforms practice for Financial Services. He works with global organizations to modernize technology infrastructure, accelerate cloud and AI adoption, and implement platform-based operating models that drive innovation and productivity. During his nearly two decades at EY, he has led large-scale technology transformation initiatives for multinational financial services organizations and previously served as EY's Global Client Technology Officer for Financial Services. Prior to joining EY, Cibelli served as a Captain in the United States Air Force, leading cybersecurity and information warfare organizations supporting mission-critical operations. He holds certifications including PMP, CISSP, and CIPP, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Boston University.

"What excites me about Per Scholas is its ability to connect technology, talent, and opportunity at scale," said Cibelli. "As AI and emerging technologies transform the workforce, preparing people with the skills needed to succeed has never been more important. Per Scholas has built a proven model that helps individuals launch meaningful careers while addressing employers' critical talent needs. I'm honored to support that mission and help shape its future impact."

About Per Scholas

As Per Scholas celebrates 30 years of impact, we are charting an ambitious path forward — aiming to train and upskill 25,000 technologists annually by 2030, expanding access to high-growth tech careers and fostering economic mobility nationwide. Since 1995, we've offered no-cost tech training to more than 30,000 technologists in the most sought-after tech skills, generating over $35 billion in increased personal earnings. On average, our learners earn 3x their pre-training wage in their first role after Per Scholas. With 25 campuses and remote programs, we partner with employers—from Fortune 500 companies to startups—to create inclusive talent pipelines in fields like Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, IT Support, and Software Engineering. More than half of our learners hold a high school diploma as their highest educational credential. We are building a future where successful careers in tech are accessible to everyone across urban, suburban, and rural communities, empowering individuals to unlock their potential and drive transformative economic change nationwide.

Learn more at PerScholas.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Contact:

Mackenzie Loewen

480-294-7366

[email protected]

SOURCE Per Scholas