Perdue Farms -- FIRE UP THE GRILL WITH CONFIDENCE: "THE GRILL DADS" SHARE EXPERT TIPS TO HELP MAKE YOU THE MVP OF YOUR NEXT BBQ

Learn the top grilling trends in YOUR state, according to a new national survey

SALISBURY, Md., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Great food has a way of bringing people together, and in the summer, the best gatherings start around the grill. But many Americans still avoid grilling certain foods because they're worried they'll overcook them, undercook them, or simply get them wrong. This summer, help is here!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/perdue/9402551-en-perdue-and-the-grill-dads-expert-bbq-tips

In this segment, grilling experts The Grill Dads share simple tips to help anyone grill with confidence. They offer expert techniques for taking your BBQ beyond the usual burgers and hot dogs, share signature grilled chicken recipes inspired by cultures and cooking styles across the country, and demonstrate how anyone can confidently grill juicy, flavorful chicken that earns them MVP status at the neighborhood cookout.

The Grill Dads also share results from a new nationwide Talker Research survey, including state-by-state insights on:

How Americans spend time around the grill

The foods people are most intimidated to grill

Common grilling mishaps

The biggest grilling "sins"

Whether you're looking to expand your grilling repertoire, avoid common mistakes, or simply bring something unexpected to your next summer gathering, The Grill Dads offer practical tips to help make every BBQ more memorable.

For more information, please visit: https://www.perdue.com/flock-party

MORE ABOUT THE GRILL DADS:

Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, also known as Mark and Fey, have been best friends for more than 20 years. The two worked by day as advertising executives when they started cooking together for dinner parties and casual barbecues. As the hungry crowds grew, Mark and Fey were able to turn their passion for making crave-worthy weekend eats into appearances as guest executive chefs planning sold-out pop-up menus at Los Angeles restaurants. Mark and Fey were featured on Food Network's Guys Big Project, an original competition reality series created and hosted by Guy Fieri, where contestants brought their own personal culinary styles to a food travelogue format. With their quirky and lovable charm and intrinsic food knowledge, Mark and Fey were named one of two winners to launch their own Food Network series. Leaning into their roles as fathers to young children (Zoe and Arthur), Mark and Fey became known as the Grill Dads. And the Grill Dads Outrageous, Super Awesome, Totally Tasty Food Extravaganza Show was born.

Produced for: Perdue

SOURCE Perdue Farms