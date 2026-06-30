Perforce Intelligence Advances Control and Trust for AI Workflows

Perforce Agentic Gateway provides an orchestration layer for the AI-Driven Development Lifecycle (AI-DLC) to control token consumption and ensure compliance across MCPs.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, the modern DevOps Tech Stack that ensures AI control, announced major updates to Perforce Intelligence, with an MCP-agnostic agentic gateway, an AI-assisted testing and natural language execution platform, and a unified compliance platform. First-to-market capabilities include unified functional, performance, and mobile testing with a single prompt, allowing even business users to write automation test cases, and the ability to take written security policies and enforce them continuously across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

Perforce Intelligence

Together, the solutions address the control and trust dilemma of the AI-DLC in highly regulated industries and enterprise environments. Core releases include:

Perforce Agentic Gateway : An AI orchestration layer that reduces token consumption and can be used to manage third-party MCPs for compliance. In a single install, the gateway can integrate Perforce MCPs, making it easier to govern AI where software is built and delivered – across code, IP, data, infrastructure and testing.

An AI orchestration layer that reduces consumption and can be used to manage third-party MCPs for compliance. In a single install, the gateway can integrate Perforce MCPs, making it easier to govern AI where software is built and delivered – across code, IP, data, infrastructure and testing. Perforce Autonomous Testing: Non-testers describe what they want to validate in natural language through a single chat interface and AI executes. Companies gain continuous agent-driven validation across functional, performance, and mobile testing with a consolidated test experience.

Non-testers describe what they want to validate in natural language through a single chat interface and AI executes. Companies gain continuous agent-driven validation across functional, performance, and mobile testing with a consolidated test experience. Perforce Intelligence Unified Compliance: An intelligence layer that automates the path from a policy to enforcement across your infrastructure, ensuring continuous compliance and evidence collection.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to production-scale deployment, executives and IT leaders are facing growing pressure to deliver measurable business outcomes while maintaining control over increasingly complex and sometimes costly AI ecosystems. A 2026 survey from The Harris Poll, commissioned by Dataiku, of over 900 CEOs across geographical regions, found "80% of CEOs say their role will be at risk if their company fails to deliver measurable business gains from Al by the end of 2026." The lack of clear visibility into where AI is being used, how it's making decisions, how to optimize costs, and whether outputs meet security, compliance, and quality requirements creates operational, regulatory, and business risks that limit AI's value within software delivery.

"Scaling AI across the software delivery lifecycle or AI lifecycle introduces new challenges around orchestration, governance, and compliance. Further, the need to prove AI ROI is no longer only a technology question but also an executive and board member need. There's a lot of money being spent with AI, but the next evolution needs to be on ROI of AI, which can only be measured if you have control mechanisms in place and visibility into what it's doing," said Jim Mercer, Program Vice President, IDC. "Perforce's vision for Perforce Intelligence reflects the industry's shift toward more connected, governed, and autonomous software delivery environments with better visibility and impact to a business."

"The future of AI in the enterprise will be defined by how effectively organizations can control, scale, and operationalize AI workflows, models, and deliver real business results with clear visibility and traceability," said Anjali Arora, CTO of Perforce. "Having worked with some of the biggest enterprises and highly regulated industries that need both scalability and control, Perforce is uniquely positioned to be that control plane. The latest iterations of Perforce Intelligence are steps to bring both control and speed with the AI-DLC."

Perforce Agentic Gateway: The Precursor for the AI Control Plane

Perforce Agentic Gateway, available now through GitHub, provides a centralized enterprise access layer for the Perforce MCP portfolio through a single install and guided setup experience, enabling AI agents and tools to access, coordinate, and automate workflows across the entire Perforce portfolio.

The gateway can also be used as an AI orchestration layer to manage third-party MCPs for compliance and reduced token consumption. To connect Perforce products' capabilities into workflows, organizations need to own the Perforce products.

Perforce Autonomous Testing: Moving Beyond Scripted Automation

The Perforce Autonomous Testing platform lays the groundwork for more advanced autonomous quality engineering and continuous agent-driven validation workflows for software delivery, quality engineering, and testing teams. Initial platform capabilities include:

Natural language test configuration and execution allowing business users to write automation test cases, ensuring faster in-sprint test automations.





AI-assisted testing orchestration across mobile, web, desktop, performance, and accessibility testing.





Execution workflows where AI determines how tests should execute a task based on application context, user intent, and testing objectives.





A single test can work across desktop web, iOS, Android, Visual Accessibility, and Performance executions.

Built on Perforce's existing testing platforms, BlazeMeter and Perfecto, future iterations will include a Delphix integration for test data and environment provisioning.

Unified Compliance: Closes the Gap Between Security Policy Authoring and Continuous Enforcement

The Unified Compliance platform is a new intelligence layer that sits above existing Puppet deployments. It translates internal and external policies into code, routes enforcement to the applicable infrastructure (including Kubernetes environments), continuously monitors for drift, remediates violations, and maintains the audit evidence stakeholders need. Regulated enterprises reduce risk and maintain an auditable compliance posture across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Current capabilities include:

Enforced cloud infrastructure cost and financial compliance.





Natural language policy intelligence.





AI-driven drift remediation for infrastructure and Kubernetes against regulatory security policies





Executive-level compliance posture dashboards.

Future iterations will include additional integrations across Perforce's portfolio of trusted compliance enforcement tooling to extend capabilities across data governance, product lifecycle, OSS and supply chains, and safety-critical code.

Resources

To learn more about how Perforce helps organizations control AI in production, watch or join the Perforce CTO webinar series "When AI Starts Shipping Code: Managing the Unintended Consequences"

For more on the future vision of Perforce Intelligence, read our blog.

About Perforce

Perforce delivers a DevOps Tech Stack for teams building and running high-stakes software systems and revenue-critical applications, where failure is not an option. As a trusted partner helping organizations govern software delivery for AI, Perforce solutions enforce guardrails across code quality, infrastructure, and data — enabling innovation without introducing risk. With customers in over 80 countries — including more than 75% of the Fortune 100 and 50% of the Global 500 — Perforce is trusted by the world's most innovative teams to build, test, secure, and deliver critical software at scale.

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SOURCE Perforce Software