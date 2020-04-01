Perimeter Solutions Making Sanitizer to Support Spanish COVID-19 Containment Effort

ST. LOUIS, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions, the world leader in fire safety chemical solutions, announced today that its Spanish operation has diverted some of its existing manufacturing capacity currently producing fire suppressant foams to the production of consumer-grade sanitizer to assist the government of the Principality of Asturias in protecting healthcare and essential personnel in the region. Perimeter is joining with two other Asturias-based companies – chemical manufacturer Asturquimia and electrochemistry manufacturer Metrohm DropSens – in an effort coordinated by the Regional Ministry of Science, Innovation & University and funded in part by the EDP Foundation of Iberian Peninsula energy operator EDP. The goal of the initial phase of this project is to produce 15,000 liters of sanitizer, which local authorities say can support the region's essential workforce for a month. Early last week, Perimeter Spain had manufactured 350 bottles of this material for Asturias's Ministry of Rural Development, Agro-Livestock and Fisheries, which have already been distributed to the security forces and forest rangers in the Principality.

According to Edward Goldberg, CEO of Perimeter Solutions, the support of essential personnel in the area surrounding its Spanish offices and manufacturing operation is in line with the company's mission and history of saving lives under extreme conditions. "As the world grapples with the enormous impact of the coronavirus outbreak, our hearts go out to all who have been affected. At Perimeter Solutions, we have stood side-by-side with emergency personnel for decades and we commend all those that have been working tirelessly in tackling the coronavirus outbreak. We are honored to have the opportunity to help the Asturias community right now," he said. "I am very proud of my colleagues in Spain – led by Javier Castro, General Manager of our Mieres facility – in their drive to be a part of the solution and support their community. We will continue to do what we can moving forward," he added.

Expertise in developing chemical solutions

As a company with long experience in producing high quality liquid chemical compounds, Perimeter is engaged in the production and bottling phase of the sanitizer. Asturquimia has donated part of the raw materials and the EDP Foundation has contributed more than 40,000 euros. The first large scale batch – packaged in 1- to 10-liter bottles – is expected to be available by 3 April.

Perimeter's Fire Safety, Spain General Manager Javier Castro spoke of the dedication of the entire Mieres team to this undertaking. "I want to thank my entire team - especially the operations and lab groups – who are keeping our factory running safely, embracing this project and taking great ownership. We're proud to support our community," he said.

Helping Save Lives

In the Fire Safety market, Perimeter Solutions is world's leading comprehensive supplier offering products, equipment, personnel, logistics and service. Perimeter Solutions operates as the largest global producer of fire-fighting chemicals with a broad product offering across fire retardant and fire suppressant foam applications. Perimeter Solutions is the only company with fire retardant products qualified for use by the US Forest Service (USFS). The company manufactures and markets major brands including PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® foam products, SOLBERG® foam products/systems hardware; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants.

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions operates as a leading specialty chemicals business, producing high quality lubricant additives and firefighting chemicals with a broad product offering across fire retardant and fire suppressant foam applications. Perimeter Solutions is the only company with fire retardant products qualified for use by the US Forest Service (USFS). Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® foam products; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. More info: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

Media Contact

Resource Advantage

Barbara A. Mecchi-Knoll

[email protected]

SOURCE Perimeter Solutions

Related Links

http://www.perimeter-solutions.com

