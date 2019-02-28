NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peripheral vascular devices market to register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2024

The peripheral vascular devices market is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2024 from USD 10.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, approval of new and advanced products, and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are driving the growth of the peripheral vascular devices.



Atherectomy devices accounted for the larger share of the plaque modification devices market in 2018

On the basis of type, the plaque modification devices market is segmented into atherectomy devices and thrombectomy devices. In 2018, the atherectomy devices segment accounted for the larger market share mainly due to the increasing incidence of atherosclerosis as a result of the rising global prevalence of obesity.



Embolic protection devices accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2018

On the basis of type, the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market is segmented into embolic protection devices and chronic total occlusion devices.In 2018, the embolic protection devices segment accounted for the larger share of the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market.



This can be attributed to the advantages of EPDs over CTO devices, such as the ability to capture embolic debris without interrupting continuous blood flow.



North America dominates the peripheral vascular devices market

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2018. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs), growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 20% , Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 35%

• By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director-level: 20%, and Others: 50%

• By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 24%, Asia: 25%, and the RoW: 16%



The major players operating in this market are Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Cardinal Health (US), iVascular (Spain), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B.Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Biosensors International Group (Singapore), and BIOTRONIK SE & Co.



KG (Germany).



Research Coverage

This report studies the peripheral vascular devices market based on product and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total peripheral vascular devices market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



