Perkins Coie and Ashurst Finalize Combination, Creating Ashurst Perkins Coie - A Firm Built for What's Next

NEW YORK, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkins Coie and Ashurst today announce the successful completion of their combination, forming Ashurst Perkins Coie, a globally integrated law firm with differentiated strengths in technology, energy and infrastructure, and financial services. The legacy firms both bring strong financial momentum and a shared tradition of innovation, including early integration of AI. Now combined, Ashurst Perkins Coie has a footprint of 52 offices across 20 countries and regions, over 950 partners and 3,500 client-facing practitioners, with flagship hubs in Seattle, London, Sydney, and New York.

Capitalizing on its deep and broad experience with the key sectors and technologies shaping the future, Ashurst Perkins Coie will seamlessly advise the companies leading that charge, whether in negotiating complex transactions, handling complicated litigation, or interpreting intricate regulations. As the world's foremost financial institutions, energy companies, and tech innovators navigate the trends and issues defining tomorrow's global business landscape, Ashurst Perkins Coie will be at their side.

As previously announced, Bill Malley and Paul Jenkins are Global Co-CEOs of Ashurst Perkins Coie, with Karen Davies and Brian Eiting as Global Co-Chairs.

Bill Malley, Global Co-CEO, said: "With the launch of Ashurst Perkins Coie, we are focusing on the sectors driving global economic transformation – particularly technology, energy and infrastructure, and financial services, all of which will be central to our strategy. As AI brings these sectors closer together, we are uniquely positioned to help clients navigate this convergence so they can move forward with confidence."

Paul Jenkins, Global Co-CEO, said: "Ashurst Perkins Coie enters the market with a clear ambition: to be the leading global advisor to the companies shaping the future economy. We have built a firm with the scale, capability, and sector focus to combine deep global market insight with practical execution, helping clients tackle complex, cross-border challenges."

Karen Davies, Global Co-Chair, said: "At Ashurst Perkins Coie, we know that our success will be defined by our people - that's why we're building the global destination for top talent. Across our offices, practices, and sectors, our lawyers and business professionals share a commitment to collaboration, sound judgment, and delivering for our clients. Those values will define how we navigate an evolving marketplace together."

Brian Eiting, Global Co-Chair, said: "From the early foundations of the aerospace industry, to establishing the blueprint for NewLaw, innovation is our tradition. With our experience and insight at the forefront of technology, Ashurst Perkins Coie will continue to build upon a centuries-long legacy of enabling progress."

Ashurst Perkins Coie provides integrated solutions through eight divisions reflecting market opportunity, client needs, and the firm's breadth of distinctive sector, practice, and operational capabilities. Additional information about the Ashurst Perkins Coie Global Leadership Team and Global Board can be found on the Ashurst Perkins Coie website.

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About Ashurst Perkins Coie

Ashurst Perkins Coie is the global law firm for the future economy. With 3,500 client-facing practitioners across 52 offices worldwide, the firm advises leading organizations in technology, energy and infrastructure, and financial services – three critical industries at the center of economic transformation. Combining global scale, sector insight, and technological capability, Ashurst Perkins Coie helps clients navigate change and unlock opportunity. For additional information about Ashurst Perkins Coie, please visit: www.ashurstperkinscoie.com.

SOURCE Ashurst Perkins Coie