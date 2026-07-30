PERLÉE OPENS IN OREGON'S DUNDEE HILLS, INTRODUCING A NEW EXPRESSION OF SPARKLING WINE, HOSPITALITY, AND PLACE

Founded by Tiffany and Grant Austin, Perlée is an intimate traditional-method sparkling wine estate where wine, cuisine and the beauty of Oregon create an experience unlike any other in North America

DUNDEE HILLS, Ore., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden among the rolling hills of the Willamette Valley, Perlée–Founded by Tiffany and Grant Austin–opens this summer, offering a new way to experience Oregon through a simple yet ambitious belief: the world's most memorable wine experiences begin before the first glass is poured.

The Perlée estate The vineyards at Perlée

Guests arrive through a winding canopy of Douglas fir, native Oregon white oak, and bigleaf maple before emerging onto the estate's hilltop vineyards, where sweeping views extend across the Dundee Hills to Oregon's Coast Range in the west and Mount Hood on the eastern horizon. Set across more than 70 acres, the organically farmed and dry-farmed estate is surrounded by native forest, pollinator habitat, chef's gardens, beehives, heritage poultry, and Caviar, the resident truffle-hunting Lagotto Romagnolo.

Located on a property the Austin family has owned for more than 40 years, the estate is rooted in organic farming, native species, and a deep respect for the land. The vision took shape over years of travel, during which Tiffany and Grant immersed themselves in some of the world's most celebrated wine and hospitality experiences, reinforcing a shared belief that the most memorable places are defined by authenticity, craftsmanship, an unmistakable sense of place, and, most importantly, how they make people feel.

From the beginning, Tiffany and Grant believed Oregon possessed everything necessary to produce world-class, traditional-method sparkling wine and set out to build an experience that could exist nowhere else. At Perlée, sparkling wine serves as the lens through which guests discover the state's extraordinary landscape, agriculture, artisans, and hospitality. Rather than replicate champagne, Perlée seeks to express Oregon through sparkling wine, allowing the region's volcanic Jory soils, cool climate, high-elevation vineyards, and long growing season to create wines that are unmistakably of this place.

"Perlée was never just about making wine," said Tiffany Austin, proprietress and co-founder of Perlée. "We wanted to create a place that, really, could only exist here; where Oregon's landscape, its remarkable ingredients, and genuine hospitality come together to create something special and memorable. We hope every guest leaves feeling more connected to our place than when they arrived."

The architecture throughout connects the interior to the surrounding landscape through expansive walls of glass framing the vineyard and forest. Design details including hand-blown glass chandeliers, handcrafted furnishings, and ceramic plateware formed from the estate's own soil reflect the natural environment beyond the windows. Every detail has been considered to deepen a guest's connection to the place.

At the heart of every experience is Perlée's inaugural Limited Edition Blanc de Blancs ($150), crafted using the traditional method from meticulously selected Chardonnay grown in Oregon's Willamette Valley. It marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to expressing Oregon through traditional method sparkling wine. Every wine poured at Perlée is selected with intention, from trusted vineyard partners who share the same uncompromising commitment to quality today, to Perlée's own estate vineyards as they mature in the years ahead.

Wine, however, is only one part of the experience. Leading the culinary program is Chef Brian Barker, formerly of Smyth, the three-Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant. His menu evolves daily with the seasons, drawing from the estate's gardens, surrounding forests, and Oregon producers whose work reflects the same philosophy of craftsmanship that defines Perlée. Every course is thoughtfully composed so that food and wine elevate one another in equal measure.

Guests may choose between two intimate, reservation-only experiences, each limited to just twelve guests at a time and designed around conversation, discovery and connection.

Salon Experience ($250): An introduction to Perlée through eight thoughtfully crafted courses and anchored by the Perlée Limited Edition Blanc de Blancs.

An introduction to Perlée through eight thoughtfully crafted courses and anchored by the Perlée Limited Edition Blanc de Blancs. Full Experience ($400): An expanded journey through a curated progression of distinguished wines from Oregon and around the world, alongside Chef Barker's ever-evolving tasting menu, placing Oregon's finest expressions within a global conversation.

"Our hope is that guests leave with more than a memorable meal or a favorite bottle," said Co-Founder Grant Austin. "We hope they leave with a deeper appreciation for Oregon, for its land, its people, its ingredients, and its remarkable potential to produce some of the world's finest sparkling wine."

Perlée officially welcomes guests beginning Saturday, August 1, 2026. Reservations are available at perleevineyards.com, and the inaugural Limited Edition Blanc de Blancs will be available exclusively through the estate, with purchases available only in person during a visit or by phone.

ABOUT PERLÉE

Perlée is an intimate sparkling wine estate in the Dundee Hills of Oregon's Willamette Valley, founded by Tiffany and Grant Austin. Dedicated to traditional-method sparkling wine, Perlée brings together organically farmed and dry-farmed estate vineyards, exceptional cuisine, thoughtful design, and deeply personal hospitality in an experience that celebrates the beauty, craftsmanship, and spirit of Oregon. Through every glass, every course, and every conversation, Perlée invites guests to discover a new expression of place.

@perleevineyards | perleevineyards.com

SOURCE Perlée