Permanente Live webinar - Evidence under pressure: Medical excellence in an era of misinformation

Amid rising misinformation, deepening public mistrust in science, shifting federal policy, and the rapid evolution of clinical research, physicians today face mounting pressure to make high-stakes decisions while preserving patient trust and protecting time to focus on patients. Delivering clear, evidence-based guidance increasingly requires new strategies to identify reliable sources of information, respond to uncertainty with confidence, and focus on what matters most: caring for patients.

This webinar will address timely questions about public skepticism, the evolving role of medical associations and states, and what health care leaders can do to reduce confusion for both physicians and patients.

Who:

Jason M. Goldman, MD, MACP, immediate past president, American College of Physicians; internal medicine physician

Letitia Bridges, MD, MBA, executive vice president and chief quality officer, The Permanente Federation

Stephen Parodi, MD, executive vice president, The Permanente Federation (moderator)

What:

"Evidence under pressure: Medical excellence in an era of misinformation." Webinar attendees will learn:

Where physicians look for trusted guidance as confidence in federal agencies shifts

What's driving public skepticism and how physicians can approach conversations with patients

Steps federal institutions can take to regain the medical community's trust

When:

Thursday, July 2, 2025

10:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Register to attend this complimentary virtual one-hour event and for access to the recording.

Join the conversation on social media using the tag #PermLiveLeadership.

To learn more about Permanente Medicine, visit permanente.org.

About the Permanente Medical Groups

Permanente Medical Groups provide award-winning care to Kaiser Permanente's 12.6 million members. More than 25,000 primary care physicians and specialists are dedicated to the mission of providing high quality, affordable care to all our patients and communities. Our ethical, compassionate approach to value-based care is physician-led, patient-centered, and evidence-based. We work collaboratively, supported by state-of-the art facilities and technology, to provide world-class primary, complex, and chronic care in 8 states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia. Find out more at permanente.org.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation is the national leadership and consulting organization of Permanente Medical Groups, which provide high-quality, affordable health care to the members of Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works to spread the ethical and compassionate value-based care we call Permanente Medicine. Our model of care is physician-led, patient-centered, and team-delivered. We foster and accelerate medical research, clinical innovation, and performance improvements. With Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we're expanding the reach of Kaiser Permanente's unique approach to integrated care delivery, transforming health care in America. Find out more at permanente.org.

SOURCE The Permanente Federation