Persil® Laundry Detergent Unveils TripleCare™ with Fabric Care Ingredients for Anti-Pill and Breakthrough Color Protection Technology

Premium laundry brand introduces new formula designed to fight against color fading, reduce pilling and deliver its signature deep clean – giving laundry doers confidence with every wash

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persil® Laundry Detergent is redefining fabric care with the debut of its new TripleCare™ formula that provides deep cleaning with advanced color protection and anti-pill technology. TripleCare™ raises the bar for laundry detergent performance, delivering laundry day confidence by helping keep clothes looking newer for longer* and providing The Care Your Clothes Deserve.

Persil® laundry detergent with TripleCare™: The Care Your Clothes Deserve

With TripleCare™, Persil® stays committed to delivering a deep clean while tackling additional laundry day challenges – color fading and fabric wear – to help keep clothes more vibrant and fabrics smoother wash after wash.* Persil® makes doing laundry simple by providing quality care that helps keep your favorite outfits looking their best over time.

TripleCare™ boasts a trio of distinct benefits that support fabric care:

Total Cycle Color Protection : Total cycle color protection that helps colors stay visibly brighter* while fighting against fading in both the wash and rinse cycles.

: Total cycle color protection that helps colors stay visibly brighter* while fighting against fading in both the wash and rinse cycles. Anti-Pill Fabric Smoothing : Helps prevent pilling on clothing, reduces fuzz and keeps fabric fibers smoother.*

: Helps prevent pilling on clothing, reduces fuzz and keeps fabric fibers smoother.* Powerful Stain Removal: The signature deep clean from Persil® to tackle tough stains and provide long-lasting freshness.

"Persil® TripleCare™ represents a meaningful evolution of how we approach fabric care, uniting deep cleaning, vibrant color protection and anti-pilling in one formula," said Julia Galotto, Vice President of Marketing at Henkel. "People have an emotional connection to their clothes and expect their detergent to do more than just clean. With TripleCare™, we aim to be a trusted go-to by offering real fabric care that helps people look and feel their best with every load."

TripleCare™ is rolling out now in retailers nationwide and available across the Persil® portfolio, including liquid detergents – Persil® Original, Intense Fresh®, Oxi +Odor Fighter and Activewear Clean +Odor Fighter – and Ultra Pacs®.

To help celebrate the launch of TripleCare™, Persil® is also teaming up The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter for social content and a playful new commercial, now running on Bravo and Peacock. The spot highlights the duo's signature banter as they address the long-standing question of whether The Housewives do their own laundry – while highlighting the benefits of Persil® TripleCare™. The collaboration offers a glimpse into how the Persil® brand is unlocking new ways to reach consumers and setting a new standard for laundry with TripleCare™.

For more brand news and to find products near you, visit persillaundry.com and follow along on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

*vs leading value detergent

About Persil®

As a trusted leader in laundry care, Persil® laundry detergent is formulated to help keep clothes looking newer for longer versus the leading value detergent. Packed with powerful stain-fighting enzymes to deliver a premium deep clean, Persil® helps keep colors from fading and whites stay vibrant. Sold nationwide in the United States, the Persil® laundry portfolio includes liquid and single dose pac detergents, featuring the TripleCare™ formula to achieve stain removal, anti-pilling and color protection. The detergents can be used in all water temperatures and washer types, including cold water and high-efficiency (HE) machines. Stay connected with Persil® on Instagram @PersilLaundry, TikTok @PersilLaundry and Facebook @Persil for the latest updates and tips.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales about 6.1 billion US dollars (5.4 billion euros) in 2025, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 7,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

Media Contact: Emily Sclafani, Agency H5 | [email protected]

SOURCE Persil