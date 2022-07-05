Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market: 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 397.73 Million from 2020 to 2025

The rising popularity of personal safety tracking devices and the increasing number of dual-income households with kids will significantly influence the personal safety tracking devices market growth during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of two-way voice communication-based personal safety tracking devices is another major factor supporting the personal safety tracking devices market share growth.

The increasing availability of substitutes will be a major challenge for the personal safety tracking devices market.

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

GPS



Bluetooth

Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores



Department Stores



Online Retail



Others

The personal safety tracking devices market share growth by the GPS segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the factors that are responsible for the growing popularity of GPS personal tracking devices is their unlimited range and their ability to track the location of the wearer of the device anywhere on the globe, wherever GPS signals are available. The availability of GPS personal tracking devices with innovative features provides end-users with quick and accurate tracking and encourages more people to buy them, thereby leading to the accelerated growth momentum of the market.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request for the Sample Report

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Amber Alert GPS Inc.

Angel Sense Ltd.

BrickHouse Security

Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Globalstar Inc.

Le Vise Products LLC

Location Based Technologies Inc.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Veriot LLC

WTS Positioning Solutions AB

The personal safety tracking devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

More vendor insights with latest product offerings & news. Track Pricing, Supply, Demand, Trade, and Distribution Scenario along with Key Customers. View at Special Pricing

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist personal safety tracking devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the personal safety tracking devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personal safety tracking devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal safety tracking devices market vendors

Related Reports:

Maternity Personal Care Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The maternity personal care products market share is expected to increase by USD 2.79 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (stretch marks prevention products, nipple care products, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Personal Care Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The personal care market has the potential to grow by USD 148.89 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%. The market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Amway Corp., CHANEL Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.47% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 397.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.93 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Globalstar Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Veriot LLC, and WTS Positioning Solutions AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Personal products market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 GPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: GPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: GPS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Department stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amber Alert GPS Inc.

Exhibit 54: Amber Alert GPS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Amber Alert GPS Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Amber Alert GPS Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Angel Sense Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Angel Sense Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Angel Sense Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Angel Sense Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 BrickHouse Security

Exhibit 60: BrickHouse Security - Overview



Exhibit 61: BrickHouse Security - Product and service



Exhibit 62: BrickHouse Security - Key offerings

11.6 Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 66: Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Globalstar Inc.

Exhibit 67: Globalstar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Globalstar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Globalstar Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 70: Globalstar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Globalstar Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Le Vise Products LLC

Exhibit 72: Le Vise Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 73: Le Vise Products LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Le Vise Products LLC - Key offerings

11.9 Location Based Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 75: Location Based Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Location Based Technologies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Location Based Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Reliance Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Reliance Industries Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 81: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Veriot LLC

Exhibit 83: Veriot LLC - Overview



Exhibit 84: Veriot LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 85: Veriot LLC - Key offerings

11.12 WTS Positioning Solutions AB

Exhibit 86: WTS Positioning Solutions AB - Overview



Exhibit 87: WTS Positioning Solutions AB - Product and service



Exhibit 88: WTS Positioning Solutions AB - Key news



Exhibit 89: WTS Positioning Solutions AB - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio