Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market: 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 397.73 Million from 2020 to 2025

Jul 05, 2022, 09:05 ET
Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, and More will Emerge as Key Vendors
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market is segmented by Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for personal safety tracking devices in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. In APAC, many government organizations are providing insurance schemes for people with disabilities to purchase equipment for their safety. Such government support helps patients suffering from dementia in Australia to buy personal safety tracking devices at a lower cost. This will facilitate the personal safety tracking devices market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, the Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market value is set to grow by USD 397.73 million, progressing at a CAGR of 9.47% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio
For more insights on the market share of various regions to assist global businesses. Read Sample Report
- The rising popularity of personal safety tracking devices and the increasing number of dual-income households with kids will significantly influence the personal safety tracking devices market growth during the forecast period.
- The growing popularity of two-way voice communication-based personal safety tracking devices is another major factor supporting the personal safety tracking devices market share growth.
- The increasing availability of substitutes will be a major challenge for the personal safety tracking devices market.
Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Technology
- GPS
- Bluetooth
- Distribution Channel
- Specialty Stores
- Department Stores
- Online Retail
- Others
The personal safety tracking devices market share growth by the GPS segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the factors that are responsible for the growing popularity of GPS personal tracking devices is their unlimited range and their ability to track the location of the wearer of the device anywhere on the globe, wherever GPS signals are available. The availability of GPS personal tracking devices with innovative features provides end-users with quick and accurate tracking and encourages more people to buy them, thereby leading to the accelerated growth momentum of the market.
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request for the Sample Report
Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
- Amber Alert GPS Inc.
- Angel Sense Ltd.
- BrickHouse Security
- Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.
- Globalstar Inc.
- Le Vise Products LLC
- Location Based Technologies Inc.
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Veriot LLC
- WTS Positioning Solutions AB
The personal safety tracking devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
More vendor insights with latest product offerings & news. Track Pricing, Supply, Demand, Trade, and Distribution Scenario along with Key Customers. View at Special Pricing
The Report also Covers the Following Areas:
- Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market size
- Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market trends
- Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market analysis
Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist personal safety tracking devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the personal safety tracking devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the personal safety tracking devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal safety tracking devices market vendors
Related Reports:
Maternity Personal Care Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The maternity personal care products market share is expected to increase by USD 2.79 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (stretch marks prevention products, nipple care products, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
Personal Care Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The personal care market has the potential to grow by USD 148.89 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%. The market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Amway Corp., CHANEL Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
|
Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.47%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 397.73 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.93
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Globalstar Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Veriot LLC, and WTS Positioning Solutions AB
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Personal products market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 GPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: GPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: GPS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Technology
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Department stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Competitive scenario
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 51: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Amber Alert GPS Inc.
- Exhibit 54: Amber Alert GPS Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Amber Alert GPS Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Amber Alert GPS Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Angel Sense Ltd.
- Exhibit 57: Angel Sense Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Angel Sense Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Angel Sense Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.5 BrickHouse Security
- Exhibit 60: BrickHouse Security - Overview
- Exhibit 61: BrickHouse Security - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: BrickHouse Security - Key offerings
- 11.6 Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 66: Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Globalstar Inc.
- Exhibit 67: Globalstar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Globalstar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Globalstar Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 70: Globalstar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Globalstar Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Le Vise Products LLC
- Exhibit 72: Le Vise Products LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Le Vise Products LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Le Vise Products LLC - Key offerings
- 11.9 Location Based Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Location Based Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Location Based Technologies Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Location Based Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 78: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Reliance Industries Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 81: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Veriot LLC
- Exhibit 83: Veriot LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Veriot LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 85: Veriot LLC - Key offerings
- 11.12 WTS Positioning Solutions AB
- Exhibit 86: WTS Positioning Solutions AB - Overview
- Exhibit 87: WTS Positioning Solutions AB - Product and service
- Exhibit 88: WTS Positioning Solutions AB - Key news
- Exhibit 89: WTS Positioning Solutions AB - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article