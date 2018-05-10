Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market, 2024

The report on the personalized cancer vaccine market provides a detailed insight into the current status of the segment with special emphasis on the clinical innovations governing the market. The report also highlights the clinical relevance of personalized cancer vaccine, trends and recent advances that will impact the growth of the market. Overall, the report concludes with future projections regarding the personalized cancer vaccine segment which shows an exponential growth by 2024.

Global Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market Opportunity & Clinical Innovation Trend Outlook 2024 Report Highlights:

General Working Mechanism of Personalized Cancer Vaccine

Relevance of Biomarkers In Personalized Vaccines

Developmental Cost Analysis of a Personalized Cancer Vaccine

Advancements in the Personalized Cancer Vaccine

Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis by Cancer

Vaccines are therapeutics that helps protect body from disease. They unusually work by enhancing the ability of immune cells to recognize, target and destroy entities that might be harmful for the body. A Key immuno-therapeutic product that has grabbed immense attention in the healthcare segment is the cancer vaccine; which is considered to be one of the most promising ways to treat, cure and prevent cancer.



Recent research proved that the genetic makeup of an individual has a significant impact on the overall therapeutic outcome of the administered therapeutic, which has led researchers to follow a more customized approach in vaccine manufacture to provide the best therapeutic output in patients suffering from a complex disease such as cancer. This customized approach would be more specifically targeted according to the patient's need which is bound to enhance the overall therapeutic outcome.



Currently there are two types of cancer vaccines available - preventive and therapeutic. Therapeutic vaccines treat an existing cancer by enhancing the body's natural immune system to recognize, target and destroy tumor cells. Provenge for prostate cancer is the only therapeutic vaccine approved for metastatic prostate cancer in the US.



Unlike cancer therapeutic vaccine, a preventive cancer vaccine is given to provide immunity against viruses that might cause cancer. The only preventative vaccines that have been successfully commercialized at a global level are the human papillomavirus vaccine and hepatitis B virus vaccine.



The cancer therapeutic segment is currently anticipated to be worth more than US$ 100 Billion. With rapid advancement in the immunotherapy segment, almost 60% of the market will be dominated by some immunotherapeutic product by 2024, thus forming the backbone of the global cancer therapy market. This presents an excellent opportunity for an innovative product such as the personalized cancer vaccine.



Genetic sequencing of patient's tumor cell for neo-antigen is a vital step in the manufacture of personalized cancer vaccine. About a decade ago, the cost for genetic sequencing for an individual was highly expensive, costing about US$ 300,000. Fortunately, the advancement in genetic sequencing techniques, emergence of advanced computing and artificial intelligence has made it a very affordable and faster process which is a major driving factor for the personalized cancer vaccine market.



The US is currently the leading market for personalized cancer vaccine, followed by the European Union. The early launch and impressive adoption of existing preventive and therapeutic cancer vaccine indicates that the US is bound to remain the dominant market for at least a decade. The involvement of regions like Japan, South Korea and China indicates it to be a competitive market in the future. Most of the cancer vaccines under development are focused on the treatment of deadly and highly prevalent cancers such as Melanoma, breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer and Cervical Cancer.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Personalized Cancer Vaccine: Promising Cancer Therapeutics of the Future

1.1 The Possibility of a Cancer Vaccine

1.2 Cancer Vaccines - An Insight into its Current Clinical Status



2. General Working Mechanism of Personalized Cancer Vaccine

2.1 Entities of A personalized Cancer Vaccine & Their Respective Roles

2.1.1 Tumor Neo - Antigens

2.1.2 Human Leukocyte Antigen

2.2 Personalized Cancer Vaccine in Action

2.3 Pharmacogenomics towards Genomic Polymorphism

2.4 Somatic Mutations in Cancer Pharmacogenomics



3. Relevance of Biomarkers In Personalized Vaccines

3.1 Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers

3.2 Prognostic & Predictive Biomarkers

3.3 Immune Checkpoint Biomarkers



4. Manufacturing Process & Cost Analysis of a Personalized Cancer Vaccine

4.1 Pre - Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Analysis of Personalized Cancer Vaccine

4.2.1 Capital Cost

4.2.2 Cost of Raw Materials

4.2.3 Annual Cost of Personnel Involved in Cancer Vaccine Manufacture

4.2.4 Factory & Administrative Overheads

4.2.5 Filling & Packaging

4.3 Personalized Cancer Vaccine Cost per Patient



5. Current Market Trends & Advancements in the Personalized Cancer Vaccine Segment

5.1 Breakthrough Research Improving the Outcome of Future Personalized Cancer Vaccine

5.2 Rising Investments in the Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market

5.3 Use of mRNA for the Development of Personalized Cancer Vaccine

5.4 Collaborations & Ventures Ensure Stable Funding to the Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market

5.5 Advancement in DNA Sequencing Technology to Drive the Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market



6. Global - Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis by Cancer Type

6.1 Melanoma

6.2 Lung Cancer

6.3 Breast Cancer

6.4 Colorectal Cancer

6.5 Leukemia

6.6 Prostate Cancer

6.7 Cervical Cancer

6.8 Glioblastoma (Brain Tumor)



7. New Avenues & Opportunities for Personalized Cancer Vaccine Development

7.1 Commercial Insights into the Personalized Cancer Vaccine Pipeline

7.2 Opportunities in the Emerging Market



8. Porter's Five Force Analysis of the Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market

8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer

8.3 Threats of Substitute Products

8.4 Threat of New Entrants

8.5 Rivalry Among the Existing Competitors



9. Driving Factors of the Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market

9.1 Increasing Need for Personalized Cancer Vaccine Production

9.2 Alarming Increase in the Number of Cancer Incidences

9.3 Cancer Heterogenetic Environment

9.4 High Level of Specificity

9.5 Assistance from Government

9.6 Improvement in Genome Sequencing Techniques

9.7 Robust Clinical Pipeline Under Development



10. Major Challenges to the Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market

10.1 Scientific & Technical Challenges in Developing a Personalized Cancer Vaccine

10.2 Commercialization Challenges



11. Global Personalized Cancer Vaccine Market Future Outlook



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Advaxis Inc.

12.2 Avax Technologies

12.3 BioNtech AG

12.4 Celldex

12.5 CureVac AG

12.6 Genetech

12.7 Genocea

12.8 Gristone Oncology

12.9 ISA Pharmaceuticals

12.10 Merck

12.11 Moderna Therapeutics

12.12 Neon Therapeutics

12.13 Personalis



