PersonaShield Gives Creators Control Over Their Likeness and a New Way to Engage Fans

Founded by former Apple executive and Identity.org founder Phillip Shoemaker, PersonaShield is creating a new Permission Layer for Likeness in today's AI landscape

PersonaShield to present at VidCon at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, June 27

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PersonaShield, today announced its new platform designed to help creators, influencers, and public figures take control of how their images and likeness are used in the age of artificial intelligence. As generative AI tools make it easy to deepfake content and the use of one's image or likeness, this community has limited visibility or control over how their identity is being used, causing both reputational and financial harm.

PersonaShield scans for unauthorized uses of your likeness, flags violations, streamlines takedowns, and helps you decide what to block, what to allow, and what to monetize.

Whether it's association with fringe causes or political content, unauthorized use of their image in a product advertisement, or inappropriate or offensive representations, creators today are among the highest risk for exploitation with AI content creation and inconsistent enforcement from social media platforms and technology companies.

PersonaShield is more than a takedown platform. Creators upload their images, set guidelines for how those images can and should be used, and define what is permitted and what isn't. From there, the platform handles takedown requests on their behalf. Fans and followers can log in to find the creators they follow and pay for authorized use of their image and likeness, opening a new path to monetization while giving creators real control over their online presence.

"AI isn't the problem. The problem is that nobody asked. Someone put your likeness on their channel, used it to sell a product, or built it into a campaign or cause, and never asked your permission. Your likeness carries your reputation, your livelihood, and your brand," explained Phillip Shoemaker, founder and CEO of PersonaShield. "We are giving creators back control, with the ability to decide how their image and likeness can be used, and makes it easier to identify and approve or request a takedown of AI-generated content, while also providing a healthy pathway for fans and followers to create content and put a little extra money in their pockets."

From Protection to Participation

Unauthorized AI-generated content has rapidly expanded across entertainment, social media, and commerce, impacting everyone from global celebrities to independent creators. Recent industry coverage shows deepfakes being used for scams, fake endorsements, and reputational harm, while platforms struggle to keep pace with enforcement. At the same time, fan-created AI content is growing, often without clear rules or pathways for creators to participate.

PersonaShield addresses both sides of the problem with a single system that allows creators to:

Define how their likeness can be used

Enforce those rules across platforms

Enable licensed, brand-safe fan creation

Generate revenue from authorized use

This unified approach reflects a broader shift in the market, moving from blocking content to governing and controlling how it is created and shared.

A New Category: Likeness Governance

PersonaShield introduces what it calls a permission layer for AI identity, an infrastructure system that sits between AI generation, platforms, and creators.

The platform is built on three integrated capabilities:

Consent & Rights Registry: Verified identity with machine-readable rules defining what is allowed, restricted, and monetized

Verified identity with machine-readable rules defining what is allowed, restricted, and monetized Protection Integration: Automated monitoring and enforcement that reduces the time between violation and removal

Automated monitoring and enforcement that reduces the time between violation and removal Brand-Safe Creation: A licensed environment for fan-generated content with provenance and revenue sharing

These capabilities work together as one system, where the same rules that trigger enforcement also define what is allowed to exist.

Built by a Leader in Platform Governance

PersonaShield was founded by Phillip Shoemaker, former Senior Director of App Store Review at Apple, where he built and led the global organization responsible for enforcing policies across one of the world's largest digital ecosystems. Shoemaker also founded Identity.org, a non-profit informational hub and advocacy site focused on digital rights, privacy, and how AI impacts human identity online. His experience shaping platform rules and enforcement at scale informs PersonaShield's approach to one of AI's most pressing challenges: restoring control and trust in digital identity. Shoemaker is also publishing his first book, Unbreakable: How to Secure Your Digital Life in a World Built to Breach You, pre-orders open now and with an October release date.

Your Likeness. Your Rules.

PersonaShield is launching with a focus on image-based content and initial platform integrations. The company is currently onboarding a group of founding creators to help shape the platform and define how likeness rights are managed in the AI era.

"Creators don't want AI to go away," Shoemaker added. "They want a say in how it's used. This is about turning identity from something you defend into something you control."

Availability

PersonaShield goes live on June 26, 2026. Creators can sign up at personashield.com

VidCon 2026

PersonaShield is hosting a talk at VidCon at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, June 27 from 2:45-3:15pm. The session, hosted by Phillip Shoemaker, is titled "Who Owns Your Face In the Age of AI," and will feature a demo of the PersonaShield platform. To learn more or register, visit https://www.vidcon.com/anaheim/full-schedule/.

About PersonaShield

PersonaShield is building the infrastructure for likeness rights in the AI era. The platform enables creators and public figures to define, enforce, and monetize how their image is used across AI systems and digital platforms. By combining consent, enforcement, and licensed creation into one system, PersonaShield transforms identity into a governed and participatory asset.

CONTACT:

Ted Miller

[email protected]

Pete Camarillo

[email protected]

SOURCE PersonaShield