Personetics Joins the AWS Partner Network Global Startups Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Personetics, a leading provider of AI-powered personalization and customer financial wellness solutions used by some of the world's top banks, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startups Program. The APN Global Startups is a unique "white glove" support and go-to-market (GTM) program for selected startup APN Partners, so that they can build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate their growth. To be selected for the APN Global Startups Program, Personetics has to meet pre-defined criteria, including a clear, demonstrated product-market fit for an innovative enterprise tech product; be backed and recommended by a top-tier venture capital firm; and have a strategic commitment to building their AWS and cloud expertise.

The APN Global Startups Program enables qualifying startups to gain product design wins, visibility, exposure, leads, and commercial opportunities made possible with exclusive APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM) with deep AWS knowledge and startup business experience, that guide startups in their growth journey with APN. By becoming an APN Global Startups Partner, Personetics will receive benefits ranging from a tailor-made plan for mapping the startup needs and opportunities to a selection of AWS services and APN programs, promotion support to drive visibility and awareness around the startup offering, to resources for helping startups sell and deploy innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared end-customers.

"We are excited about leveraging the relationship with AWS to strengthen our ability to support financial services customers in their Digital Transformation journey, as they migrate to the cloud," said David Sosna, Co-founder and CEO of Personetics. "Joining the APN Global Startups Program further enhances our capabilities by tapping into vast AWS go-to-market resources."

With the help of Kubernetes technology, Personetics provides a multi-cloud solution designed to bring shorter time to market, better support, better multi-national coverage, and much-improved agility (upgrades, customizations, etc.) compared to pre-cloud software models.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. The APN is a global program helping partners build a successful AWS-based business, by helping organizations build, market, and sell their offerings. The APN provides valuable business, technical, and marketing support, to help startups achieve exponential growth.

About Personetics

Personetics is a leading provider of customer-facing AI solutions for financial services and the company behind the industry's first Self-Driving Finance™ platform. Harnessing the power of AI, Personetics' Self-Driving Finance™ solutions are used by the world's largest financial institutions to transform digital banking into the center of the customer's financial life – providing real-time personalized insight and advice, automating financial decisions, and simplifying day-to-day money management.

Serving over 65 million bank customers worldwide, Personetics has the largest direct customer impact of any AI solution provider in banking today. Personetics customers include 6 of the top 12 banks in North America and Europe and other leading banks throughout the world.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics is a rapidly growing company with offices in New York, London, Paris, Singapore, and Tel Aviv. The company has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

