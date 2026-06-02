Petco Love Brings Together 14 Animal Shelters and Rescues for NYC's Biggest Pet Adoption Event and Block Party

Hundreds of adoptable pets are ready to find loving homes and start making lifelong memories

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Make this the summer you meet your best friend! National nonprofit organization Petco Love and 14 NYC-area animal welfare organizations are finding homes for hundreds of adoptable pets – in one day - so those pets can start bonding with their families in their new loving homes. Everyone is invited to Petco Love's Pet Adoption Block Party on Sunday, June 7th, which features 400+ adoptable cats, dogs and small companion pets, music, and giveaways.

National nonprofit organization Petco Love and 14 NYC-area animal welfare organizations are finding homes for hundreds of adoptable pets – in one day - on June 7th.

With shelters full of pets in the summer months, this collaborative adoption event offers New Yorkers the chance to find a new best friend—and support the lifesaving work of local animal welfare organizations. Petco Love is hosting 14 organizations for the annual free event at Union Square Park from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. For a list of participating shelters and rescues, go to petco.love/blockparty.

Whether New Yorkers are looking to adopt or already have a four-legged best friend, everyone can stop by during a jam-packed day of unconditional love. "One of the most meaningful moments is seeing a pet find their person and begin a bond that can change both of their lives," said Chelsea Staley, Petco Love President. "By bringing together our shelter and rescue partners for New York City's favorite summer block party, we're creating more opportunities for pets to find loving homes while celebrating the lifesaving work happening here every day."

The event will feature mobile adoption units, vendors, and vendor giveaways. Check out photos and video from last year here. Learn more about Petco Love's lifesaving work at PetcoLove.org.

Media Contact: Crystal Bugary, [email protected]

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since 1999, we've empowered more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us – investing nearly $433 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 7.1 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating Petco Love Lost to reunite lost pets. Visit Petco Love and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

SOURCE Petco Love