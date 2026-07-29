PetIQ Acquires MYOS, a Clinically-Studied Portfolio of Muscle Health Products that Support Muscle Preservation, Injury Recovery, and Healthy Aging for Pets

Transaction Expands PetIQ's Portfolio of Brands and Strengthens its Position as a Leading Pet Health & Wellness Platform with Additional Science-Backed Products

EAGLE, Idaho, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetIQ, Inc. ("PetIQ"), a leading pet health and wellness company and portfolio company of Bansk Group, today announced it has closed the acquisition of MYOS Corp ("MYOS") and its Fortetropin®-based product portfolio of muscle health products for the animal health category, spanning both consumer-facing supplements and veterinary exclusive formulations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition adds a leading, clinically-studied muscle health brand and its patented Fortetropin® ingredient technology to PetIQ's growing portfolio of pet medications, supplements, and wellness brands, further strengthening its position as a category leader in Pet Health & Wellness.

At the core of every MYOS product is Fortetropin®, a proprietary, patented bioactive compound that helps support muscle growth and preservation by modulating myostatin, the body's natural regulator of muscle mass. Fortetropin® has been shown to help build muscle, improve mobility, and reduce the rate of muscle loss associated with aging, injury, or surgery. Supported by research in both humans and companion animals, including dogs, cats, and horses, Fortetropin® is backed by over a dozen clinical studies, as well as a robust patent portfolio.

"Pet parents are increasingly looking for solutions that support their pets' mobility, recovery, and long-term vitality — not just treatment after a problem arises," said Camillo Pane, Chief Executive Officer of PetIQ. "MYOS has spent over a decade working alongside veterinarians to understand the science around muscle health, leading to the development of Fortetropin® as a proprietary, differentiated, clinically supported ingredient. Adding MYOS to our leading branded portfolio allows us to enter the fast-growing muscle health category and meet pet owners' growing interest in preventive health, mobility preservation, and quality of life for their pets. We are looking forward to working with the MYOS team and scaling the brand with our insights-first approach, brand building capabilities, and our national retail and e-commerce footprint."

"We're very excited to partner with PetIQ," said Joe Mannello, CEO of MYOS Corp. "PetIQ's distribution reach, brand-building expertise, and operating discipline are exactly what MYOS and Fortetropin® need to realize their full potential and reach more pet owners globally."

MYOS's product lines will become a core offering in PetIQ's broader health & wellness portfolio with the MYOS brand and Fortetropin® ingredient continuing to be marketed under their existing names that pet parents have come to recognize and seek out.

Advisors

Lincoln International served as financial advisor, and Davis Polk served as legal counsel to PetIQ and Bansk Group. Class VI Partners served as financial advisor, and Davis Graham served as legal counsel to MYOS.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet health and wellness company delivering pet parents convenient access to over-the-counter ("OTC") pet medications and wellness products. PetIQ is a portfolio company of Bansk Group, a private investment firm that specializes in building distinctive consumer brands.

Headquartered in Idaho, PetIQ's purpose is to champion pet parents in raising healthier, happier pets by delivering smarter pet health and wellness solutions that are innovative, accessible, educational, and always effective. PetIQ specializes in developing, manufacturing, and distributing a diverse portfolio of high-quality, branded health products primarily focused on OTC flea & tick products, dental treats, and other wellness and nutritional products for companion pets. With brands like PetArmor®, Capstar®, Nextstar®, Minties®, VetIQ®, and Rocco & Roxie® and world-class manufacturing and distribution facilities in Omaha, Nebraska and Springville, Utah, PetIQ is able to deliver trusted solutions to help pets live their best lives, every day.

About MYOS Corp

MYOS Corp is a bio nutrition company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Fortetropin®, a proprietary ingredient supporting muscle health, mobility, and recovery in both human and companion-animal nutrition.

About Bansk Group

Founded in 2019, Bansk Group is a New York-based private investment firm focused on investing in and building distinctive consumer brands. With over $5 billion in assets under management, the firm partners with differentiated brands across four primary consumer categories: personal care, consumer health, food & beverage, and household products.

Bansk's tenured group of investors and operators have invested more than $30 billion of equity capital across more than 40 transactions with some of the most innovative and well-known consumer companies in the world. With more than three decades of investment experience in the consumer products industry, a global network of relationships, and a tested value creation playbook, Bansk seeks to partner with exceptional founders and management teams to drive outsized organic and acquisitive growth and to position brands for enduring long-term success in the evolving consumer landscape.

Media Contact

Bill Carter

EVP & General Counsel

[email protected]

208-869-3665

SOURCE PetIQ, LLC