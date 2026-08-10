PetIQ Partners with Las Vegas Raiders Running Back Ashton Jeanty for First National Athlete Partnership

Boise State alumnus Ashton Jeanty will represent Vet IQ and Pur Luv, inspiring pet parents to build healthier everyday routines for their pets.

EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetIQ, a leading pet health and wellness company and portfolio company of Bansk Group, today announced a new partnership with Ashton Jeanty, running back for the Las Vegas Raiders. As PetIQ's first national athlete partnership, the collaboration marks an exciting milestone for the company.

Ashton Jeanty Official Partner of Vet IQ® and Pur Luv®

Jeanty will represent Vet IQ and Pur Luv, inspiring pet parents to prioritize their pets' everyday health and well-being through consistent daily care and nutrition. With the partnership, Jeanty will spotlight Vet IQ's daily chews, giving dogs a healthy way to stay on top of their game with nutrients that support strong hips and joints, digestive wellness, and more. Jeanty will also showcase Pur Luv's whole-muscle protein jerky, made with simple ingredients to fuel everyday adventures, support recovery, and build muscle mass strength.

"We're thrilled to partner with Ashton Jeanty, whose dedication, discipline, and commitment on and off the field closely align with PetIQ's mission," said Jissan Cherian, Chief Marketing Officer. " Our brands are backed by credible science, consumer insights, and creative storytelling that allow us to stay culturally relevant amongst pet parents. Showing how our brands enable Ashton to be at his best as a pet parent is a story we're excited to share with our consumers and retail partners."

For Jeanty, every day is game day when it comes to caring for his two dogs, Coco and Deuce. "They do everything I do. The day starts with them, and it ends with them," said Jeanty. "I really do believe in PetIQ's purpose to champion pet parents and raise happier, healthier pets. This partnership feels natural because I love my dogs and I truly care about their health."

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet health and wellness company delivering pet parents convenient access to over-the-counter ("OTC") pet medications and wellness products. PetIQ is a portfolio company of Bansk Group, a private investment firm that specializes in building distinctive consumer brands.

Headquartered in Idaho, PetIQ's purpose is to champion pet parents in raising healthier, happier pets by delivering smarter pet health and wellness solutions that are innovative, accessible, educational, and always effective. PetIQ specializes in developing, manufacturing, and distributing a diverse portfolio of high-quality, branded health products primarily focused on OTC flea & tick products, dental treats, and other wellness and nutritional products for companion pets. With brands like Vet IQ®, Pur Luv®, PetArmor®, Capstar®, Nextstar®, Minties®, Rocco & Roxie® and Myos® and world-class manufacturing and distribution facilities in Omaha, Nebraska and Springville, Utah, PetIQ is able to deliver trusted solutions to help pets live their best lives, every day.

CONTACT: Amanda Pisano, [email protected]

SOURCE PetIQ