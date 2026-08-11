PetPivot Marks International Cat Day with the Launch of PoPoLitter

New mineral litter developed for AutoScooper supports cleaner, more manageable daily litter care for cats and their owners.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of International Cat Day, PetPivot Inc. today announced the nationwide launch of PoPoLitter, a mineral cat litter developed for use with the company's AutoScooper automatic litter boxes. The launch reflects PetPivot's focus on making the everyday routines of cat care simpler, cleaner and easier to manage.

INTERNATIONAL CAT DAY

Made in the United States with natural sodium bentonite, PoPoLitter is formulated to create firm clumps, help reduce stuck-on tray residue and support lower-dust use in automatic litter-care systems. It can be paired with AutoScooper to help create a more consistent daily litter-care routine.

A DAILY-CARE FOCUS FOR INTERNATIONAL CAT DAY

International Cat Day is an occasion to recognize the care that supports cats every day, including a clean and comfortable litter-box routine. For cat owners using automatic litter boxes, dependable clumping, lower dust and easier waste-area maintenance can make that routine more manageable. PetPivot developed PoPoLitter with these needs in mind.

PoPoLitter's hard-clumping formula is designed to help reduce stuck-on residue in the waste area during automated cleaning cycles. Its low-dust blend aims to help limit airborne dust around the litter box and its sensors, supporting a cleaner daily environment for cats and their owners.

PRODUCT FEATURES DESIGNED FOR DAILY CAT CARE

Developed for use with AutoScooper, PoPoLitter offers the following features:

No-Stick Formula: A hard-clumping formula designed to help reduce stuck-on tray residue and support easier waste removal during automated cleaning cycles.

Probiotic-Powered Odor Control: Includes probiotic ingredients intended to help address odor compounds at the source.

Low-Dust Formula: A dust-screened blend designed to help reduce airborne dust around the litter box and its sensors.

MARKING INTERNATIONAL CAT DAY

PoPoLitter will be available nationwide beginning August 8, 2026. By announcing the launch on International Cat Day, PetPivot is highlighting its goal of making daily cat care simpler and cleaner through products designed for automatic litter-care systems.

By helping streamline routine litter-box maintenance, PoPoLitter is intended to give cat owners more time to focus on the moments they share with their pets.

"International Cat Day is a reminder that caring for cats is built on everyday routines," said Raymond, PR Manager at PetPivot. "With PoPoLitter, we developed a mineral litter designed to work with AutoScooper and help make one of those routines cleaner and more manageable."

About PetPivot

PetPivot develops pet-care products designed to make everyday cat care simpler and cleaner. Its product range includes the AutoScooper automatic litter box and PoPoLitter mineral cat litter, offering cat owners an integrated approach to routine litter care.

Media Contact

Raymond, PR Manager

PetPivot Inc.

5441 S Macadam Ave, Ste 4138

Portland, OR 97239 USA

+1 7252945746

[email protected]

https://www.petpivot.com

SOURCE PetPivot