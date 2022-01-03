Petroleum Engineers Turned Sustainable Sock Salesmen

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the Covid pandemic hit the oil industry, it closed many doors for young petroleum engineers Mitchell Fly and Drew Davis, and opened up another directly to the great outdoors.

The duo founded Footy Intl in April 2020 and spent over a year designing their unique brand of sustainable, USA-made apparel.

"We fully understand the irony that a couple of petroleum engineers care deeply enough about the planet to do something like this," said Davis, the 25-year-old co-founder and, more interestingly, Chief Adventure Officer of Footy Intl. "It comes as a shock to most people I meet when I tell them my degree versus what I do now."

A love of travel and the natural world ultimately inspired the cofounders to establish the company. Backpacking trips through Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and Asia led them to some of the most beautiful vistas on the planet but also revealed the distressed state of our natural wonders.

"We sat on the banks in Iceland and watched glaciers calving for hours. It was beautiful in a tragic sort of way. We witnessed these amazing events and realized that if we didn't change what we were doing, our grandchildren wouldn't get to experience the same," said Fly, the other co-founder. "We are committed to saving and expanding the wild places of our planet."

Beyond the sustainable clothing line, Footy Intl donates 15% of its profit to aid ecological restoration efforts around the globe through The Footy Initiative. From planting trees worldwide to funding local conservation efforts in the Austin area, to sending students around the world to further their studies in sustainability, The Footy Initiative reinforces the company's and the pair's devotion to a more sustainably adventurous future.

Footy Intl is an Austin-based sustainable, charitable, USA-made apparel company designed to help you Get Your Foot Out The Door. Please visit their website to learn more, or reach out to [email protected] with any inquiries. If you'd like to join the adventure, the company's handle is @footyintl on Instagram.

