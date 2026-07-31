Petrone Risk Receives U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Acknowledgment. This recognition validates Petrone Risk's leading security and risk management consulting services.

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrone Risk, a nationally recognized leader in safety, security, emergency preparedness, and risk management consulting, is proud to announce that its Safety and Security Risk Management Consulting services have been granted a SAFETY Act (Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act) acknowledgment from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of SAFETY Act Implementation. The acknowledgment was approved on July 24, 2026, and extends through August 31, 2029.

The SAFETY Act was established to encourage the development and deployment of effective anti-terrorism technologies and services by providing crucial liability protections for qualified providers. The acknowledgment recognizes qualified technologies and services that demonstrate effectiveness in helping organizations prevent, deter, respond to, and mitigate acts of terrorism.

This significant milestone underscores the firm's commitment to delivering industry-leading safety, security, risk management, and preparedness solutions. As the threat landscape continues to evolve and become increasingly complex, the acknowledgment reinforces the firm's longstanding commitment to provide clients the expertise, strategic guidance, and mission-focused solutions needed to protect people, assets, and operations through comprehensive risk assessments, operational planning, emergency preparedness, training, and security program development.

"Years of deep partnership and collaboration with our clients and the Office of SAFETY Act Implementation have led us to reach the pinnacle of SAFETY Act acknowledgment for our very own Technology. The lessons we have learned as part of this community have shaped the very fabric of our team's culture and service offerings and paved the way for this monumental achievement," said Kathy Lupia, Chief Risk Officer and Senior Managing Director of Petrone Risk. "In our role as SAFETY Act preparer, we have treated each client interaction and supporting SAFETY Act submission as an opportunity to learn and further the anti-terrorism mission that sits at the core of the codification of the SAFETY Act. Petrone Risk's recently secured SAFETY Act protections underscore the effectiveness and validity of our methodologies. Our motivation to secure protections is broader than realizing the internal organizational benefits; we saw this as a way to give back to our unparalleled client community and overall, promote the anti-terrorism mission."

For over a decade, Petrone Risk has worked alongside professional sports organizations, educational institutions, healthcare systems, government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and private-sector organizations to develop, implement, and enhance security and emergency preparedness programs. The firm has also assisted several venues, organizations, and technology providers in successfully obtaining DHS SAFETY Act protections for their own security programs and technologies.

The acknowledged consulting services include the review and assessment of physical security programs, design, development, and implementation of operational policies, plans, and procedures, emergency preparedness planning, training initiatives, and security program documentation designed to improve organizational readiness and resilience.

For more information about Petrone Risk and its services, visit www.petronerisk.com.

About Petrone Risk

Petrone Risk is a nationally recognized safety, security, and risk management consulting firm dedicated to assisting organizations in strengthening resilience, improving preparedness, and safeguarding people, assets, and operations through comprehensive risk-based solutions.

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