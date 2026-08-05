P&F Products & Features GmbH Announces Acquisition of AVVie GmbH

Acquisition strengthens P&F's structural heart portfolio with the addition of the AngelValve™ Augmentation System, a novel transcatheter solution for mitral regurgitation, further expanding the company's portfolio of next-generation transcatheter heart valve therapies and reinforcing its long-term commitment to structural heart innovation.

VIENNA, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Products & Features GmbH (P&F) today announced the acquisition of AVVie GmbH. Founded by cardiac surgeon Prof. Werner Mohl, AVVie has developed an innovative structural heart technology, the AngelValve™ Augmentation System. AngelValve is an innovative transcatheter platform designed to address significant unmet needs in the treatment of mitral valve disease in patients with limited or no treatment options.

More than 13 million people across Europe and the United States suffer from mitral regurgitation, a condition in which blood leaks backward into the heart's left atrium. Despite the scale of the problem, no more than 5% of patients with moderate to severe disease currently receive treatment. Closing this treatment gap and improving quality of life for the millions affected is central to P&F's mission.

This acquisition represents another important step toward our vision of becoming a global leader in structural heart therapy."* — Katharina Kiss, MD, CEO, P&F Post this

By combining AVVie's R&D infrastructure and intellectual property with P&F's global capabilities in product development, clinical and regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization, the combined organization is well positioned to accelerate innovation and shorten development timelines.

"The acquisition of AVVie reflects our continued commitment to advancing breakthrough structural heart therapies. By combining AVVie's engineering excellence with P&F's expertise in clinical trial development and regulatory execution, we are well positioned to advance the AngelValve™ platform and deliver meaningful innovation for physicians and patients worldwide. This acquisition represents another important step toward our vision of becoming a global leader in structural heart therapy," said Katharina Kiss, MD, CEO of P&F.

"This combination brings together outstanding engineering talent and proven development capabilities," added Siegfried Einhellig, COO, President and Head of R&D at P&F. "We're excited to transform this innovation into a successful therapy."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About P&F Products and Features

P&F Products and Features GmbH, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, is a global medical technology company with over 25 years of experience developing innovative cardiovascular solutions. P&F operates in approximately 70 countries with production facilities across Europe, Asia, and Brazil. Learn more at productsandfeatures.com.

SOURCE P&F Products & Features GmbH