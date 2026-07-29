PG&E Readies Electric System and Crews for Extended Heat and Elevated Wildfire Conditions

As PG&E meteorologists closely monitor an extended heat event, PG&E is sharing resources to help customers stay safe and prepared

OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is preparing for an extended heat event across inland parts of PG&E's service area, which is expected to begin July 31, and last through August 7, with the hottest temperatures forecast August 1 through August 3.

PG&E meteorologists are forecasting that the high temperatures in the North Valley and Sierra Foothills along with the Central Valley will further dry out fuels and vegetation, which places these areas at a higher risk for wildfire.

Q: What is PG&E doing to prepare for the upcoming heat event?

A: PG&E is taking proactive steps to prepare its electric system and workforce for the anticipated period of extreme heat. The company is strategically aligning staffing, enhancing crew readiness, pre-positioning equipment and resources, and reviewing operational plans to support safe and reliable electric service throughout the event. PG&E also maintains an inventory of Fire & Flood Emergency Services suppression technology that can be deployed quickly if conditions warrant.

Q: How high are temperatures expected?

A: As of July 29, PG&E meteorologists have identified temperatures ranging from 102 to 108 in Redding, Red Bluff, Marysville and surrounding areas. As for the Central Valley, temperatures range from 104 to 108 in Stockton, Fresno and Bakersfield.

Q: Why is this heat event raising wildfire concerns?

A: While strong winds are not currently expected to be widespread, the extended period of above-normal temperatures will further dry vegetation and other fuels. Dry fuels can increase wildfire potential, making close monitoring and preparedness especially important.

Q: How is PG&E tracking weather and wildfire conditions?

A: PG&E's in-house meteorology team continuously monitors weather conditions and wildfire potential using advanced forecasting tools. Their real-time analysis helps inform operational planning and supports decision-making across the company.

"This prolonged stretch of above-normal temperatures with low relative humidity will continue to dry fuels, which raises fire potential even without widespread strong winds," said PG&E Chief Meteorologist Scott Strenfel. "We're monitoring conditions around the clock and providing our operations teams with the latest forecasts to support planning and response as conditions evolve."

Q: What should customers do to prepare for possible heat-related outages?

A: PG&E encourages customers to plan ahead and be prepared for the possibility of outages during periods of extreme heat. Customers should:

Use battery-operated flashlights instead of candles to reduce fire risk.

Ensure generators are properly installed by a licensed electrician and operated in a well-ventilated area.

Freeze containers of water to help keep refrigerators and freezers cold if power is interrupted.

Keep mobile phones and essential devices charged.

Review emergency plans and maintain a supply of necessary medications and critical items.

Q: How can customers stay informed if an outage occurs?

A: Customers can receive outage updates through several channels:

Call PG&E's outage information line at 1-800-743-5002 .

Visit PG&E's Outage Center and Electric Outage Map online.

Sign in to their account at pge.com to enroll in outage alerts by text, email, or phone.

Update contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts to ensure they receive important safety and operational notifications.

Q: What is PG&E's message to customers?

A: PG&E encourages customers to stay informed, prepare for hot weather conditions, and take simple steps now to help ensure their households are ready. The company will continue monitoring conditions around the clock and coordinating resources across its service area to support safe and reliable service during the heat event.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company