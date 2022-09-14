Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market to record USD 3.21 Bn growth -- Driven by an increased number of FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in developing nations

Sep 14, 2022, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size is expected to grow by USD 3.21 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.
The global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market is fragmented. The report identifies Boston Analytical, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PPD Inc., SGS SA, and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. among others as dominant players in the market.
The market is driven by an increased number of FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in developing nations. In addition, factors such as the increasing demand for analytical testing services from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector and regulatory compliance will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
- Service
- Bioanalytical
- Method Development and Validation
- Stability Testing
- Others
The market growth in the bioanalytical segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The market will observe significant growth in North America during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by increasing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical companies in the region.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Size
- Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Trends
- Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Industry Analysis
Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market vendors
Related Reports:
- Life Sciences Analytics Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
- Portable Analytical Instrument Market by Technology, Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 3.21 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.47
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Boston Analytical, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PPD Inc., SGS SA, and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Bioanalytical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Method development and validation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Stability testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Boston Analytical
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Intertek Group Plc
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- Pace Analytical Services LLC
- PPD Inc.
- SGS SA
- WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article