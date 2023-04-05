Pharmaceutical Traceability Market size to grow by USD 9.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the growing concerns over counterfeit drugs - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical traceability market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 20.02% during the forecast period. One of the key factors fueling the growth in the pharmaceutical traceability market is the growing concerns over counterfeit drugs. Counterfeit drugs are medicines, which are manufactured fraudulently or can be mislabeled with the ingredients, sources, or other information. Customers tend to buy fake medicines either due to lack of awareness or due to low price of such drugs. The distribution of fake and counterfeit drugs impacts consumers hugely. The sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic led to a growth in the circulation of counterfeit drugs, especially in developing countries. Hence, growth in the availability of counterfeit drugs has increased the demand for anti-counterfeiting technologies that utilize various traceability systems. This leads to growth in the global pharmaceutical traceability market. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast period (2021 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Traceability Market 2022-2026

Pharmaceutical Traceability Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (barcode, RFID, GPS, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the barcode segment will be significant for the growth of the pharmaceutical traceability market during the forecast period. Factors like the relatively lower cost when compared with RFID tags, their lightweight nature for ease of use, and the high accuracy levels on different material surfaces, made barcodes to be widely accepted by end-users. The government also promotes the use of barcodes in the pharmaceutical industry by introducing new initiatives and laws. Hence, the various advantages of barcodes and government initiatives drive market growth in the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global pharmaceutical traceability market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pharmaceutical traceability market.

Asia is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the pharmaceutical traceability market during the forecast period. China is the key market for pharmaceutical traceability in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in any other region. Various factors such as the growing incidence of various chronic and lifestyle diseases, the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies, rapid advances in drug development, growing demand for the outsourcing of activities associated with drug manufacturing, and the presence of global vendors facilitate the pharmaceutical traceability market growth in the region over the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Pharmaceutical traceability market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global pharmaceutical traceability market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer pharmaceutical traceability in the market are Adents High Tech International, Alien Technology LLC, AlpVision SA, Authentix Inc, Avery Dennison Corp., Axway Software SA, Bar Code India Ltd, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Dover Corp., Impinj Inc., Logista Pharma SAU, Mettler Toledo International Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd, Optel Group, rfxcel Corp., SATO Holdings Corp., TraceLink Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Adents High Tech International - The company offers pharmaceutical traceability solutions such as serialization data.

The company offers pharmaceutical traceability solutions such as serialization data. Alien Technology LLC - The company offers pharmaceutical traceability solutions for patient safety in the US.

The company offers pharmaceutical traceability solutions for patient safety in the US. AlpVision SA - The company offers pharmaceutical traceability solutions such as 2D barcode and 2D datamatrix.

Pharmaceutical Traceability Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Blockchain technology is a primary trend in pharmaceutical traceability market that is expected to have a positive impact during the forecast period.

Blockchain is a distributed ledger that records and stores information.

The primary features that make it unique are decentralization and immutability.

The authentication or verification of the product, before adding information or giving access to information are some other factors that make it unique.

By implementing serialization, massive amount of data is generated as each unit would have a unique serial code.

The bulk amount of data produced needs to be stored, managed, and accessed only by authorized stakeholders of the supply chain, and this requirement is effectively managed by using blockchain solution.

Hence, factors like the decentralized feature of blockchain that protects the information from getting compromised drive the market demand for pharmaceutical traceability.

Major challenges -

No general global standards for the serialization of drugs is a major challenge for the pharmaceutical traceability market during the forecast period.

No global standards for serialization are adopted by the nations with different countries following different standards when serial numbers are assigned to drug lots or batches.

Every country has separate models for serialization and track and trace. For instance, in China , serial codes are generated by the government, which can be verified with the government database, whereas in Europe , drug manufacturers have to upload the serial number to a central database called European Medicines Verification Systems (EMVS).

, serial codes are generated by the government, which can be verified with the government database, whereas in , drug manufacturers have to upload the serial number to a central database called European Medicines Verification Systems (EMVS). While shipping medicines to other countries, one should follow different formats for serialization and the absence of such global standards affects the effectiveness of global pharmaceutical systems put in place against counterfeiting.

What are the key data covered in this Pharmaceutical Traceability Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pharmaceutical traceability market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the pharmaceutical traceability market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pharmaceutical traceability market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical traceability market vendors

The pharmaceutical contract packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.81% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,006.87 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by packaging (plastic bottles, blister packs, pouches, parenteral containers, and pre-filled syringes), type (primary, secondary, and tertiary), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry is driving the market growth.

The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market size is expected to increase by USD 88.74 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24%. This report extensively covers API market segmentations by manufacturing type (captive APIs and contract APIs), type (innovative APIs and generic APIs), and geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW). One of the factors driving the API market growth is the evolving API manufacturing scenario in developing countries.

Pharmaceutical Traceability Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 39% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adents High Tech International, Alien Technology LLC, AlpVision SA, Authentix Inc, Avery Dennison Corp., Axway Software SA, Bar Code India Ltd, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Dover Corp., Impinj Inc., Logista Pharma SAU, Mettler Toledo International Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd, Optel Group, rfxcel Corp., SATO Holdings Corp., TraceLink Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

