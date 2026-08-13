PharmaHealth Pharmacy Highlights Community-Based Pharmacy Services in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaHealth Pharmacy, a locally owned neighborhood pharmacy located at 827 Rockdale Ave in New Bedford, Massachusetts, is highlighting its commitment to providing accessible, personal, and community-based pharmacy care for patients and families in New Bedford and the surrounding area.

PharmaHealth Pharmacy offers prescription refills, prescription transfers, walk-in vaccines, free prescription delivery, blister packaging, medication consultations, over-the-counter health products, and pharmacy support for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and long-term care settings.

The pharmacy is focused on making pharmacy care more convenient and supportive for patients who want reliable service close to home. Through online refill requests, prescription transfer support, delivery options, and personalized medication packaging, PharmaHealth Pharmacy works to help patients better manage their medications and stay connected to the care they need.

"PharmaHealth Pharmacy was built around the idea that patients deserve accessible, reliable, and personal pharmacy care close to home," said Shahid Bashir, owner of PharmaHealth Pharmacy. "Our goal is to make the pharmacy experience easier for patients and families, whether they need a prescription filled, help organizing their medications, vaccination services, delivery support, or simply a conversation with someone they trust."

PharmaHealth Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed Sunday.

As independent pharmacies continue to play an important role in local healthcare, PharmaHealth Pharmacy aims to serve as a trusted resource for patients, caregivers, providers, and long-term care organizations throughout the New Bedford community.

For more information, visit pharmahealth.us or contact PharmaHealth Pharmacy at 508-998-7888 or [email protected].

About PharmaHealth Pharmacy

PharmaHealth Pharmacy is a locally owned neighborhood pharmacy located at 827 Rockdale Ave, New Bedford, MA 02740. The pharmacy provides prescription services, quick refills, prescription transfers, walk-in vaccines, free prescription delivery, blister packaging, medication consultations, over-the-counter health products, and pharmacy support for patients, families, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and long-term care settings in New Bedford and surrounding communities.

SOURCE PharmaHealth Pharmacy