PHFA launches custom homebuyer education course in partnership with Framework Homeownership

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today announced the launch of its new custom homebuyer education course—an engaging, easy-to-use online program designed in partnership with Framework, an award-winning homeownership education platform. This updated course is available at no cost to Pennsylvania homebuyers and offers families accessible, bilingual and audio-enabled education designed to prepare for homeownership.

Built on Framework's nationally recognized platform, the course is integrated into PHFA's existing mortgage programs and equips aspiring homebuyers with the knowledge and confidence to navigate the homebuying process successfully. Homebuyers can choose to take the course independently or pair it with one-on-one counseling through a participating housing counseling agency, giving Pennsylvanians the option to blend self-paced online learning with personalized support.

"For nearly 15 years, our agency has put education at the forefront of our services to ensure it remains a critical part of sustainable homeownership," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "With Framework, we replaced our legacy course with one that speaks directly to the needs of Pennsylvania families—from first-time buyers to veterans to households making accessibility modifications—while also giving us the ability to measure impact and continuously strengthen our programs."

To better serve Pennsylvania's diverse communities, the course is offered in English and Spanish, with full audio in both languages.

Through this partnership, PHFA is extending its reach beyond traditional homebuyer education to provide families with pathways to long-term success. Framework's comprehensive platform delivers tech-enabled, sustained homeownership support designed to increase positive outcomes and help homeowners thrive well after closing.

The Framework platform includes:

Post-purchase courses available for homebuyers who want to continue their homeownership education

Keep Up, Framework's free newsletter offering timely tips and housing news

HomeServices, a marketplace with special deals, savings, and partner offerings tailored for Framework learners

Framework's approach is proven to make a difference: homeowners who complete a course on Framework experience a 28% lower foreclosure rate than the national average, underscoring the long-term impact of high-quality homeownership education paired with ongoing support.

"Housing agencies are often the most mission-forward and locally focused organizations many homebuyers are supported by. So, our partnership with PHFA demonstrates how state housing agencies can leverage technology to deliver localized, measurable homebuyer education," said Omar Esposito, President and CEO of Framework. "Together, we're helping families across Pennsylvania gain the knowledge, confidence and resources they need to succeed in homeownership - curated and localized by PHFA."

The course and more information are available today for Pennsylvania homebuyers at https://learn.frameworkhomeownership.org/phfa.

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $20.1 billion of funding for more than 210,310 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of more than 113,200 rental units, distributed approximately $437 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 51,400 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

About Framework Homeownership

Framework Homeownership is a leading provider of online homebuyer education. The Framework online homeownership platform has helped over 1.5 million first-time homebuyers and homeowners across the country start and grow in their homeownership journey, and is trusted by a network of over 180 partners. It offers comprehensive and accessible resources designed to help individuals and families prepare for successful homeownership. The platform delivers interactive and engaging content to support homebuyers at every step of the homeownership journey. www.frameworkhomeownership.org.

Media Contact: Chris Anderson

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717-780-3915

SOURCE Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency