Philips Avent introduces new automated SMS-based tool to help moms activate their village during postpartum

The "Share the Care Connector" helps turn good intentions into real, meaningful support and connection for new moms during the postpartum period, when they need it most.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in mother and child care and women's health, announced today the launch of the Philips Avent Share the Care Connector, a new SMS-based support tool designed to help moms seamlessly organize and activate their village during the postpartum period.

Philips Avent partnered with actress, producer, and mom Gina Rodriguez to help bring the Share The Care Connector experience to life. The Share the Care Connector is a personalized, text-based companion that helps moms activate their village with timely prompts and practical ways to show up. By removing the burden of asking for help and coordinating support, the Connector empowers moms to stay focused on their baby and themselves without doing it alone. Speed Speed

Through a partnership with March of Dimes, the nation's leading nonprofit fighting for the health of all moms and babies, Philips Avent conducted a Share the Care Survey to understand the invisible load of early parenthood and understand the needs of new parents. These findings demonstrate that while 9 in 10 people are willing to help new parents, 62 percent of moms say asking for support is difficult. At the same time, many moms report struggling with isolation, decision fatigue and lack of time for themselves during the postpartum period, despite widespread willingness from friends and family to help. Furthermore, the majority of parents say the first three months postpartum are when they need the most help [1].

The Philips Avent solution: support without the mental load

Designed to help friends, family and the wider village lend support when they're not sure how, the Share the Care Connector makes it easier for moms to communicate the support they need without taking on the emotional and logistical burden of coordinating it themselves. Through the Share the Care Connector, moms can:

Invite their village: Add friends, family members, neighbors or other trusted supporters

Customize support preferences: Identify the types of help needed most and choose a "Most Valuable Villager" to help coordinate care

Receive actionable support prompts: The tool sends personalized SMS suggestions to villagers – meal drops, errands, emotional check-ins or small moments of support

Stay in control: Moms decide when support begins, who is included and what information is shared

Bringing the Experience to Life

To help bring the experience to life, Philips Avent partnered with actress, producer and mom Gina Rodriguez, whose encouragement, tips and video messages are featured throughout the Share the Care Connector experience.

"For decades, Philips Avent has supported parents through trusted feeding and baby care innovations, but we know that caring for baby starts by caring for mom," said Brenda Kapner, Regional Business Unit Leader, Mother & Childcare, Philips North America. "The Philips Avent Share the Care Connector is designed to help moms activate their support network and empower those around mom to confidently step in with the support she is looking for, whether that's with giving her a few hours for herself, helping with mealtime or a friendly message."

Supporting Moms in Need Across the Country

Philips Avent is proud to continue its partnership with March of Dimes as a national sponsor, supporting maternal and infant health nationwide and reinforcing its commitment to helping families both through the Share the Care Connector and beyond.

The Philips Avent Share the Care Connector is now available at https://share-the-care.pregnancy.plus/.

About the Share the Care campaign

The Philips Avent campaign encourages families, friends, and communities to "Share the Care" by offering small, intentional acts of support—from checking in with a new mom to helping with meals for parents and baby or simply listening. It also provides educational resources to help villagers understand what new parents truly need and how they should show up to support. Though every mom's needs differ, most want support, making it essential for the village to "Share the Care" to better support moms so they can prioritize their well-being and self-care too.

About the Share the Care Survey Research

The study was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of March of Dimes among 2,400 U.S. adults aged 18 or older, including 454 Moms of an infant/ toddler age 3 or younger, in addition to 138 Hispanic Moms of an infant/ toddler age 3 or younger. The survey was conducted online between April 21 and May 3, 2025. Data are weighted where necessary by age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, education, employment, marital status, household size, household income, and propensity to be online to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population

[1] 2025 Philips Avent & March of Dimes Share the Care Survey

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

SOURCE Philips Avent