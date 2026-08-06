Philips International Completes Acquisition of The Nash Group's Healthcare Businesses

Acquisition creates a healthcare services platform and advances Philips International's M&A program

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips International today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the healthcare consulting, technology and recruiting businesses operated by The Nash Group, Inc., Advance Solutions International, Inc. and Nursing Advisory Services LLC.

For more than 30 years, The Nash Group has helped hospitals improve clinical operations, workforce management and financial performance. Its services include healthcare operations consulting, staffing and acuity solutions, hospital technology, and domestic and international nurse recruitment.

"The Nash businesses have built valuable expertise, longstanding relationships and differentiated solutions addressing operational and workforce challenges in healthcare," said Adrian Miller, Managing Director, Corporate M&A at Philips International. "We look forward to partnering with the Nash leadership and employees to strengthen the platform, support customers and pursue sustainable long-term growth."

"This partnership gives us the capital to scale our proven methodologies when health systems need operational efficiency," said David Ledersnaider, Ph.D., COO. "Our clients will receive the same commitment to excellence they have trusted for 30 years, now supported by enhanced technology, stronger recruitment infrastructure and deeper operational capacity."

The acquisition provides Philips International with an established healthcare services and technology platform. Philips plans to invest in people, technology, business development capabilities and operating infrastructure while the Nash team remains focused on serving customers and expanding market reach.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About The Nash Group

Established in 1992, The Nash Group provides healthcare consulting, technology and recruiting solutions to hospitals and other healthcare organizations. The company specializes in staffing optimization, acuity and workload analysis, operational performance improvement, healthcare technology, and domestic and international nurse recruitment. Its work helps healthcare organizations improve care delivery, workforce efficiency and financial performance.

About Philips International

Founded in 1979, Philips International is a privately held real estate investment, development, and management organization with approximately 300 holdings across the United States.

Philips International also operates a dedicated corporate M&A platform focused on acquiring and growing established U.S.-based businesses with strong customer relationships, differentiated products or services, and sustainable growth potential. The platform provides flexible capital, strategic and operational support, and a long-term ownership perspective in partnership with business owners and management teams.

M&A Inquiries

Adrian Miller

Managing Director, Corporate M&A

Philips International

[email protected]

(212) 951-3880

SOURCE Philips International