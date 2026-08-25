Phillips & Associates Files Three Federal Sexual Harassment Lawsuits for Former Hosts at New York Restaurant Semma

Complaints against Unapologetic Foods and Tapestry Management allege sexualized and racially charged comments, unwanted physical contact, retaliation, and misuse of workplace surveillance at Michelin-starred Semma.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips & Associates, a New York employment law firm representing employees exclusively, has filed three separate federal lawsuits on behalf of former Semma hosts Charlotte Swett, Tessa Tookes, and Nina Zhuo, alleging sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and the misuse of restaurant security cameras to monitor guests at one of New York City's most celebrated restaurants.

The lawsuits, Swett v. Unapologetic Foods LLC et al., No. 1:26-cv-06382; Tookes v. Unapologetic Foods LLC et al., No. 1:26-cv-06385; and Zhuo v. Unapologetic Foods LLC et al., No. 1:26-cv-06386, were filed on July 27, 2026, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Unapologetic Foods LLC and Tapestry Management LLC.

The complaints assert claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the New York State Human Rights Law, and the New York City Human Rights Law, which together protect employees in New York from sexual harassment, hostile work environment conduct, discrimination, and retaliation.

The lawsuits center on allegations involving Santo Pesantez, who served as Director of Operations for Unapologetic Foods restaurants and as interim manager at Semma. According to the complaints, Pesantez exercised substantial authority over restaurant employees and had influence over promotions and day-to-day working conditions. The plaintiffs allege that this authority created a significant workplace power imbalance that made rejecting advances or reporting inappropriate conduct particularly difficult.

Across the three complaints, the plaintiffs allege sexualized and racially charged comments, unwanted advances, inappropriate physical contact, and retaliation after objecting or reporting the conduct. The complaints also contain allegations that Pesantez accessed restaurant security cameras to watch female guests he found attractive, including actress Kate Hudson, whom the complaints allege he watched through Adda security cameras on his phone while he was working at Semma. Hudson is not accused of any wrongdoing and is referenced only as a restaurant guest whom the complaints allege was monitored.

On January 22, 2026, Swett, Tookes, and Zhuo formally reported Pesantez's alleged conduct to Human Resources. The filed complaints allege that senior staff were aware of aspects of his behavior before the women made their joint report.

The allegations have not been adjudicated, and the defendants are entitled to respond to them in court.

"We are honored to represent Charlotte, Tessa, and Nina. Coming forward about sexual harassment is difficult in any workplace. It can be especially difficult in the restaurant industry when the person accused of misconduct has power over your shifts, your income, your advancement, and whether you continue working there," said Brittany A. Stevens, Partner at Phillips & Associates. "These women allege that they spoke up despite that power imbalance and that the employer already had reason to know there was a problem."

Read the full release, including case details and links to the filed complaints.

SOURCE Phillips & Associates | Sexual Harassment, Discrimination & Employment Lawyers