PHM Announces 2026 PHM HealthFront Talent & Programming

The Industry's First and Only Upfront For Health Returns to NYC Spring 2026

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PHM today announced talent, programming and the strategic focus for its sixth annual PHM HealthFront. Taking place April 29 – 30, 2026, The HealthFront will convene executives, brand leaders, media innovators and cultural luminaries to explore how discovery – of new intelligence, emerging platforms and evolving expectations – can shift our shared approach to creating connections with patients and healthcare providers alike.

Since its inception, the HealthFront has served a unique purpose in the industry as a first-of-its-kind Upfront where new ideas, fresh opportunities and boundary-pushing partnerships are formed.

"This forum was founded on a simple principal: healthcare is evolving faster than the industry design to market it. As such, HealthFront returns year after year as a working laboratory for the future of our industry, with the best creative minds within health and beyond convening to discover our future." said Andrea Palmer, CEO of PHM. "We don't follow what's new — we create what's next."

The HealthFront will welcome notable speakers who are discovering new depths including Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of A-Rod Corp, an investment firm that backs world-class startups and partners with leading global companies across real estate, sports, and entertainment. While best known as one of the world's greatest athletes, Alex is now an owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx and leads a team of experts building high-growth businesses. Exploring the nuances of an evolving patient experience, Sharon Stone, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress and advocate will take the stage to discuss her health journey against the backdrop of her celebrated nearly five-decade-long career.

Also speaking at this year's HealthFront, Haider Warraich, MD, cardiologist and Program Manager at Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, a US Federal research agency where his program supports the development, regulation, evaluation and deployment of Clinical Agentic AI to revolutionize care delivery for patients with chronic disease. Also speaking on the power of AI, Esi Bracey, transformational leader and former CMGO of Unilever, who will discuss the importance of winning over people and machines for growth in the AI age. These speakers will be joined by former NFL tight end and three-time Pro Bowler Delanie Walker, discussing the impact and opportunity in new approaches to men's health. These powerful conversations will be offered in tandem to other unique experiences, such as instructional deep dive Master Classes, offered with support from our sponsors including People, Inc., SurvivorNet, PulsePoint and Fullspan Health.

For more information about The PHM HealthFront or PHM, please visit the website here.

About PHM

PHM is the leading health media agency in the US, built for the modern healthcare experience. Here, industry depth meets media scale, where data becomes direction, where creativity and storytelling bring truth to life, and where orchestration replaces fragmentation.

Dedicated to making brands discovered, PHM redefines what media can do through data, content, and creativity. Because in modern healthcare, the brands that are found are the ones that lead. And when brands lead, advantage follows. Go deeper. Be found.

Media Contact: Emily Honig, [email protected]

SOURCE Publicis Health Media