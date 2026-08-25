Phoenix Children's Promotes Two Longtime Leaders to Senior Executive Roles

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's has promoted two longtime leaders to senior executive roles, elevating Richard Siever, JD, to Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer and Ryan Yeager, CPA, CHFP, to Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance.

Richard Siever, JD, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Phoenix Children’s. Ryan Yeager, CPA, CHFP, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance at Phoenix Children’s.

These appointments recognize two leaders who have grown their careers at Phoenix Children's and bring deep institutional knowledge, trusted relationships and a shared commitment to strengthening the people, programs and functions that help advance the health system's mission. Their promotions also reflect Phoenix Children's continued investment in developing exceptional leadership from within.

Richard Siever, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Siever joined Phoenix Children's in 2013 and has served as Interim Chief Legal Officer since earlier this year. During his tenure, Siever has helped grow and strengthen the in-house legal function, ensuring it has the expertise and services needed to support an expanding health system. A trusted business partner and advisor to physicians and administrators, he supports strategic priorities and service line growth.

"Richard's promotion reflects the impact he has made throughout his career at Phoenix Children's," said Catherine Codispoti, MHA, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. "He and his team are consistently recognized for their responsiveness, collaboration and thoughtful approach to supporting our mission. Richard has a remarkable ability to build trust and lasting relationships across Phoenix Children's. He brings expertise, sound judgment and genuine care to his work, and I couldn't be more pleased to see him step into this role permanently."

Siever remains focused on providing thoughtful counsel and helping teams across the organization succeed.

"Phoenix Children's has a bold vision, and I look forward to continuing to support the leaders, teams and strategic priorities that will help bring that vision to life," said Siever. "I'm proud to work alongside an exceptional legal, risk and compliance team as we help enable the important work happening across Phoenix Children's every day."

Siever is an active member of the Arizona Society of Healthcare Attorneys and the Association of Corporate Counsel, serves on the Board of Directors of Mountain Park Health Center and regularly volunteers with Community Legal Services. He holds a bachelor's degree and law degree from Vanderbilt University.

Ryan Yeager, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance

Yeager has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance in recognition of his leadership and financial expertise. In this newly created role, he will serve as a strategic financial partner to health system leaders and help advance system-wide financial optimization and performance management.

Throughout his nearly seven years with Phoenix Children's, Yeager has built a highly capable and sophisticated finance team and established the financing and treasury capabilities needed to support substantial growth and future strategic initiatives.

"Ryan has strengthened our finance function through his expertise, discipline and ability to bring people together around complex work," said Michelle Bruhn, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "He already leads in ways that help teams make informed, data-driven decisions, improve performance and position Phoenix Children's for the future. This promotion recognizes Ryan's contributions and gives him an even greater opportunity to advance the important work ahead."

In his expanded role, Yeager will help strengthen the strategies and systems that support Phoenix Children's long-term success.

"Every investment in patient care, people and programs is backed by a commitment to thoughtful financial stewardship," said Yeager. "Our focus is on providing leaders with the insight, tools and guidance needed to make informed decisions. By partnering closely with clinical and operational leaders, we can help ensure teams have the resources they need to do their best work."

Yeager serves as the incoming president of the Arizona chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association. He has been recognized as a Phoenix Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree and Controller of the Year by the Arizona chapter of Financial Executives International. He holds both a bachelor's and master's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. He's a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Healthcare Financial Professional.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

SOURCE Phoenix Children's