PHOENIX INVESTORS ACQUIRES HMH EDUCATION COMPANY SITE IN TROY, MISSOURI

Company purchases approximately 600,000 SF

TROY, Mo., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix"), a national commercial real estate investment firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, recently announced the acquisition of a nearly 600,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 200 Academic Way in Troy, Missouri. The facility sits on approximately 38 acres and offers strategic access to US-61.

Phoenix worked closely with the seller, HMH Education Company ("HMH"), to structure a transaction that supported HMH's long-term facility consolidation strategy while creating future leasing opportunities for Phoenix. As part of the transaction, HMH entered into a leaseback of the entire facility. Beginning in October 2026, Phoenix may make portions of the building available for lease to additional tenants, providing flexibility for both organizations. Phoenix will immediately begin marketing future availability within the facility.

Originally constructed in 1969, with expansions completed in 1986 and 1998, the property benefits from a recently installed roof and features a highly functional industrial layout, with the majority of the facility offering 32' clear heights. Additional features include 24 dock doors, five drive-in doors, substantial 277/480-volt three-phase electrical service, and parking for approximately 190 vehicles. The building's flexible design can accommodate either a large single occupier or a future multi-tenant configuration.

Phoenix intends to make targeted capital improvements to the property, including the installation of additional dock positions, further enhancing the facility's ability to accommodate a broad range of manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, and distribution users.

Located approximately 54 miles northwest of St. Louis, the facility provides convenient access to one of the Midwest's largest transportation and distribution hubs. Its location along the US-61 corridor offers efficient connectivity to regional and national markets, while the property's industrial zoning supports a wide variety of manufacturing and distribution uses.

"At Phoenix, we are willing to roll up our sleeves and work collaboratively to develop creative solutions that address the objectives of all parties involved," said Anthony Crivello, President of Phoenix Investors. "This transaction is a great example of that approach. We were able to help facilitate HMH's long-term consolidation strategy while acquiring a high-quality industrial asset that offers significant flexibility and future leasing opportunities. We are excited to add this property to our portfolio and continue investing in the Troy community."

About Phoenix Investors

Phoenix Investors is the leading expert in the acquisition, renovation, and release of former manufacturing facilities in the United States. In addition to being one of the country's largest owners of industrial real estate, Phoenix has expanded its platform to include the acquisition and repositioning of data center assets, supporting the growing demand for digital infrastructure. The revitalization of facilities throughout the continental United States positively transforms communities and restarts the economic engine in the communities it serves. Phoenix's affiliate companies hold equity interests in a portfolio of industrial properties totaling approximately 86 million square feet and spanning 27 states, delivering corporations with a cost-effective national footprint to dynamically supply creative solutions to meet their leasing needs.

For more information, please visit https://phoenixinvestors.com.

SOURCE Phoenix Investors