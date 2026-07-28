PhoneStash Launches as Newest MagSafe-Compatible Everyday Carry Companion

MedCenter introduces PhoneStash, a versatile MagSafe-compatible multi-tool designed to transform your smartphone into a practical everyday carry companion that ensures you are always prepared for life's daily tasks.

CINCINNATI, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCenter today announced the launch of PhoneStash, an innovative MagSafe-compatible multi-tool and diversion safe that magnetically attaches to the back of any smartphone, transforming an everyday device into a practical everyday carry (EDC) companion.

A bottle opener, a screwdriver, a blade for packages or a hidden cavity for medication and more - users have the tools they need - right where they already keep their phone. PhoneStash by MedCenter can be purchased now through Amazon, select retail partners and at MyPhoneStash.com.

PhoneStash is a versatile magnetic multitool designed to transform your phone into a practical everyday carry companion. Post this PhoneStash product line includes two models of MagSafe Compatible Phone Accessories. The Magnetic Multitool with Blade, Bottle Opener and Screwdriver as well as the Magnetic Diversion Safe that allows the user to hide and carry meds, money, jewelry and more. Both designs incorporate an Adjustable Finger Ring / Comfort Kickstand and are available in three colors: black, gray and orange at product launch.

"Most people never leave home without their phone," said Martin Cooper, CEO at MedCenter. "We asked ourselves: Why not make that device even more useful? PhoneStash was designed to seamlessly integrate practical tools into something people carry every day, without compromising convenience or style."

Everyday Utility, Reinvented

The slim, magnetically attaching designs securely connect to MagSafe-compatible devices, allowing users to quickly remove the tool when needed and reattach it just as easily when finished. Precision-engineered magnets provide a reliable hold while maintaining the sleek profile modern smartphone users expect. Constructed from premium materials for durability and longevity, PhoneStash is engineered to withstand daily use while complementing modern smartphones with a clean, minimalist aesthetic.

Its compact design eliminates the need to carry a separate multi-tool for many common situations, making it ideal for commuters, travelers, DIY enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, students, and professionals alike. Unlike bulky keychain tools or pocket gadgets that often get left behind, PhoneStash stays with the one item users rarely forget—their phone.

If your smartphone or smartphone case is not already MagSafe compatible, PhoneStash designs include an adhesive iron ring that can be used to create a magnetic bond with any phone or case.

Built for Everyday Carry

PhoneStash models include the following features:

Hidden Diversion Cavity with W/R Gasket

Bottle Opener

Screwdriver

Box Opener

Adjustable Finger Ring / Kickstand

Iron Plate insert which allows PhoneStash to attach to magnetic phone holders

Additional Info

PhoneStash line of products are available starting mid-July 2026 through Amazon, select retail partners and at MyPhoneStash.com.

For additional information, product specifications, direct purchase or media inquiries, visit MyPhoneStash.com

About MedCenter

MedCenter Systems LLC is a product developer that creates innovative products that simplify everyday life through practical functionality and modern technology. The company's initial focus was on creating a pill organizer that simplified complicated doses for elderly patients that were struggling to remain independent. In the wake of watching his father battle with dementia, Martin Cooper began a project based on a simple idea: create a talking system of remembering your daily medications using a repetition of the day's date. The MedCenter System was born. This flagship medication organizer turned an idea into a full line of products aimed at making people's lives easier while accomplishing more through smart, versatile solutions built for everyday use.

Mandy Engel

Account Manager

PelzGear Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE MedCenter Systems