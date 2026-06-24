Phosphorex to Host a Virtual Panel Discussion Exploring Targeted Lipid Nanoparticle Development for Extrahepatic Delivery

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 12:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM BST / 6:00 PM CEST

HOPKINTON, Mass., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with fellow LNP Alliance members, NOF Corporation and Neosome Life Sciences, Phosphorex is hosting a free, one-hour virtual discussion entitled, "Streamline Targeted LNP Development to Improve Preclinical Translation" on July 29, 2026, at 12:00 pm EDT. The session will bring together four scientists with deep experience in nucleic acid delivery, formulation chemistry, and preclinical research to discuss practical approaches for developing targeted LNPs.

Lipid nanoparticles have become the leading vehicle for nucleic acid delivery, but their tendency to accumulate in the liver has constrained their use in many therapeutic applications. Panelists will address the importance of iterative formulation optimization experiments in carefully assessing and establishing quality attributes for functionality and manufacturing feasibility. Approaches such as covalent conjugation and post-insertion methods will be discussed as strategies to enable controlled ligand incorporation while maintaining nanoparticle stability and performance.

With nearly two decades of experience working with RNA therapeutics, Allen Horhota, PhD, who most recently served as Vice President of Platform and Delivery at Seamless Therapeutics, will moderate the discussion. Presenters will include Nicholas Boylan, PhD, Senior Director of Scientific Services at Phosphorex; Syed Reza, MD-PhD, who leads External Innovation and Alliance Management at NOF Corporation; and Michelle Bellerose, PhD, Study Director at NeoSome Life Sciences.

Designed for scientists, formulation researchers, and development teams, the discussion will provide a practical framework for advancing ligand-conjugated LNPs from formulation through preclinical validation, enabling more precise and effective targeted delivery strategies.

Registration is free at xtalks.com.

Full URL: xtalks.com/webinars/streamline-targeted-lnp-development-to-improve-preclinical-translation/

About Phosphorex

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Phosphorex is a CDMO specializing in particulate drug delivery systems. The company's integrated capabilities span lipid nanoparticle (LNP), polymeric nanoparticle (PNP), and polymeric microsphere formulation and process development, analytical expertise, and CMC strategy, supporting therapeutic programs across nucleic acid delivery, targeted therapy, and long-acting injectable applications from early development through clinical translation. Additional information about Phosphorex is available at www.phosphorex.com or follow us on LinkedIn

About NOF Corporation

The NOF Group pursues multi-faceted business development in five divisions of activities based on its own technologies. Since 2001, DDS Development Division is organized within NOF's family of complementary business units, offering innovation to pharmaceutical and biomedical products. In April 2023, the DDS Development Division was renamed the Life Science Division and will continue to contribute to the pharmaceutical and medical fields. NOF supplies high-purity phospholipids, diacylglycerol PEGs and proprietary ionizable lipids as materials for LNP. For additional information, visit www.nof.co.jp/english/business/life and dds-drug.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About NeoSome Life Sciences

NeoSome Life Sciences is a science-driven contract research organization advancing drug discovery with preclinical services. Our goal is to provide individualized service to support your research through all stages of drug discovery from proof-of-concept research to IND-enabling studies. We pride ourselves on our personalized service, focusing on scientific research, offering short turnaround times, and customizable models to fit your specific research needs. Visit https://www.neosomels.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Wei Gao

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Phosphorex LLC