Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Investors: September 4, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman, a leading national shareholder rights law firm, is conducting an investigation into Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) regarding alleged violations of federal securities laws. This investigation follows the recent filing of a class action lawsuit, which alleges that Photronics misled investors concerning the demand and outlook for its high-end integrated circuit (IC) photomask product line.

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INVESTOR NOTICE: DEADLINE APPROACHING



Class Period: Dec. 10, 2025 – May 27, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 4, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/plab

Focus of Photronics (PLAB) Securities Class Action:

The pending securities class action alleges that Photronics and its management made materially false and misleading statements regarding the true state of its high-end IC product pipeline and global order patterns. The complaint contends that throughout the class period, the company repeatedly assured investors of robust global demand and healthy order patterns that would mitigate post-holiday seasonality.

Plaintiffs allege these statements were false because the company's design release pipeline was actually experiencing severe and ongoing bottlenecks due to elevated fab usage rates and equipment cost pressures, all of which management allegedly knew or recklessly disregarded while maintaining positive financial guidance.

The truth behind these alleged misrepresentations was revealed on May 28, 2026, when Photronics reported disappointing financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company admitted to sequential declines in total revenue, an 11% drop in IC revenues, and compressed operating margins, while backtracking to blame the shortfall on a failed seasonal recovery following the Chinese New Year and unexpected operational bottlenecks.

The market response to this news was immediate and severe, causing Photronics' stock price to plunge 36% in a single trading session, wiping out over $1.1 billion of the company's market capitalization.

"Our investigation is actively probing the full scope of these pending claims to determine exactly when management knew that demand for its IC products was deteriorating," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the pending suit's claims.

Investor Rights

Investors who purchased or acquired Photronics securities during the Class Period are encouraged to contact our legal team:

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Photronics case and the firm's investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Photronics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP