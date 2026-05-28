Photronics Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Photronics (PLAB)

Photronics CEO claimed the company was "the only US-headquartered company that can produce trusted masks" and "the only high-end merchant mass supplier in the country" -- weeks later, the stock fell approximately 30%.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) lost approximately 30% of their investment value today after Q2 FY2026 earnings missed the company's own guidance. Shareholders who suffered losses are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Photronics made materially misleading statements about its competitive positioning. During the Q4 2025 earnings call on December 10, 2025, Chairman and CEO George Makrokostas told investors: "We are the only US-headquartered company that can produce trusted masks" and "We are the only high-end merchant mass supplier in the country." These claims were central to investors' assessment of Photronics' pricing power and growth trajectory.

On the Q1 2026 earnings call on February 27, 2026, Makrokostas reiterated that "high-end strength will continue" and that "customer qualification activity" was "healthy." CFO Eric Rivera guided for Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.49 to $0.55 per share. On May 28, 2026, the company reported Q2 results that fell below both its own guidance and consensus estimates -- and the stock dropped approximately 30% in a single session.

If you purchased Photronics shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLAB Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the PLAB investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased PLAB securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Photronics made materially false or misleading statements regarding its competitive positioning and financial outlook.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PLAB investigation?A: Investors who purchased PLAB stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do PLAB investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my PLAB shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PLAB and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP