PHR Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Phreesia, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) common stock between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026. Phreesia provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) Misled Investors Regarding the Sustainability of Growth in its Network Solutions Business and Fiscal 2027 Revenue Outlook

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Phreesia's pharmaceutical marketing commitments within its Network Solutions segment were weakening; (2) the Company was experiencing reduced visibility into future spending commitments from pharmaceutical manufacturers; (3) Network Solutions clients were committing lower spending levels for the second half of fiscal year 2027 than the Company had previously anticipated; and (4) increasing variability in Network Solutions revenue forecasting placed the Company's fiscal year 2027 revenue guidance and long-term growth outlook at risk.

Plaintiff alleges that on March 30, 2026, Phreesia announced that it was lowering its fiscal year 2027 revenue outlook to a range of $510 million to $520 million from a previous range of $545 million to $559 million. The Company disclosed that it was experiencing "shorter visibility into spending commitments" from certain pharmaceutical manufacturers and that Network Solutions clients were committing lower spending levels for the second half of fiscal year 2027 than anticipated. The Company further stated that "there is now more variability in our internal network solutions revenue forecasting." On the accompanying earnings call, defendants further disclosed that certain clients were committing fewer marketing dollars due to "brand-specific dynamics including the impact of regulatory policies." On this news, Phreesia's stock price fell from $11.41 per share on March 30, 2026, to $8.38 per share on March 31, 2026, a decline of approximately 27%.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Phreesia, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by July 13, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP