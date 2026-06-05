Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Phreesia Inc. ("Phreesia" or the "Company") (NYSE: PHR).

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN PHREESIA INC. (PHR), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH BEFORE JULY 13, 2026 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at [email protected], by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026, Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's long-term growth outlook through expansion of its key revenue platforms and remained confident in its revenue growth projections for fiscal year 2027, while also minimizing risks from slowing growth in its Network Solutions segment. In truth, Phreesia's portrayal of its pharmaceutical marketing commitments as a durable growth driver of its Network Solutions segment was uncertain thereby putting the 2027 revenue target at risk.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact:

Howard G. Smith, Esq.,

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Call us at: (215) 638-4847

Email us at: [email protected],

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith