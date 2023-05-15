Physical Security Market size to grow by USD 46.29 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing concerns about terrorism and crime to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The physical security market is set to grow by USD 46.29 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. Discover physical security industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The global physical security market is highly fragmented, with the presence of numerous vendors. Intense competition exists among the vendors as they try to obtain more market shares in their respective countries. Players in the market compete with each other by providing differentiated products based on quality or service. The physical security market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Allied Universal

Canon Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Corps of Commissionaires Management Ltd.

Genetec Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ICTS International NV

Johnson Controls International Plc

KBR Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

NEC Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Securitas AB

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc. WESCO International Inc.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Kastle Systems International LLC

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Canon Inc. - The company offers antivirus software which is designed to stop viruses, spyware and malware with multiple layers of protection in order to protect laptops.

The company offers antivirus software which is designed to stop viruses, spyware and malware with multiple layers of protection in order to protect laptops. Genetec Inc. - The company offers antivirus software which is designed to provide malware, ransomware and phishing protection on PC and laptops.

The company offers antivirus software which is designed to provide malware, ransomware and phishing protection on PC and laptops. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers antivirus software which is designed to provide malware protection and application firewall service.

Physical Security Market - Key Market Segmentation

This physical security market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (hardware and software, and services), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the hardware and software segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Hardware includes various physical security items such as alarms, access control systems, surveillance cameras, and more, which are made to improve physical security measures, offer ongoing monitoring and defend against potential dangers. The software includes a number of security options, which include software for access control and video management. These solutions offer advanced analytics and reporting capabilities along with managing and watching over hardware devices. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. North America is also estimated to have the largest revenue share in the global market, with the US leading the region's contribution. It is followed by Canada. The North American market covers a wide range of industries, which include government, military, law enforcement, commercial, and residential. It also offers a variety of goods and services to safeguard people, assets, and property. Factors such as increased demand for video surveillance systems, rising adoption of smart home technology, and increased focus on cybersecurity drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Physical Security Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing concerns about terrorism and crime are the major driving factors for the market growth.

Governments, companies, and individuals all look for ways to protect their resources, property, and people as global terrorism and crime have increased.

A wide variety of goods and services are available in the market, which is intended to stop unauthorized access, identify and stop threats, and deal with security incidents.

Systems for perimeter security, intrusion detection, access control, video surveillance, and more are some of the goods and services offered.

Hence, the demand for comprehensive and dependable security solutions in a world that is getting more complex and interconnected is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major trends

The increasing demand for UHD video surveillance is an emerging trend influencing market growth.

With the advent of 4K video surveillance cameras, UHD video surveillance and security monitoring are expected to become popular choices. Moreover, it meets the demand for more storage space.

video surveillance cameras, UHD video surveillance and security monitoring are expected to become popular choices. Moreover, it meets the demand for more storage space. It also has a feature that can record continuously. This feature is similar to a conventional high-definition (HD) camera. But, this camera's average daily storage capacity for a 1080p recording at 15 frames per second (FPS) is 45 GB.

In comparison to a conventional closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera, this has nearly twice the bandwidth and storage capacity.

Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high initial investment is a major challenge that may hinder market growth.

Some businesses find it challenging to bear the initial cost of an IT infrastructure investment. It can reach tens of thousands of dollars.

This results in the industry has seen fewer new entrants. The amount spent on reputable vendors also sharply rises.

In addition, the cost to replace and upgrade software and physical security equipment is very high.

Hence, such high costs challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The cloud security solutions market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the growth of 8.11% and a CAGR of 15.16% with a market size of USD 8.63 billion during the period of 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the cloud security solutions market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and others), component (cloud IAM, cloud e-mail security, cloud DLP, cloud IDS/IPS, and cloud SIEM), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The regulatory requirements encouraging the use of security solutions globally are notably driving the cloud security solutions market growth.

The security services market size in India is expected to decrease by USD 8.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.37%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the security services market segmentation in India by location (South India, West India, North India, and East India) and end-user (commercial buildings, residential buildings, and industrial buildings). The economic development of the nation is notably driving the security services market growth in India.

Physical Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 46.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allied Universal, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Corps of Commissionaires Management Ltd., Genetec Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ICTS International NV, Johnson Controls International Plc, KBR Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Securitas AB, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., WESCO International Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., and Kastle Systems International LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global physical security market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Hardware and software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Allied Universal

12.4 Canon Inc.

12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.6 Corps of Commissionaires Management Ltd.

12.7 Genetec Inc.

12.8 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

12.10 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.11 ICTS International NV

12.12 Johnson Controls International Plc

12.13 Kastle Systems International LLC

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.15 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

12.16 WESCO International Inc.

12.17 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

