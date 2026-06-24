Physician Launches SickSlip to Modernize Workplace and School Absence Documentation

Physician-founded digital health platform retires the paper sick note, turning an outdated administrative burden into secure, on-demand documentation

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Z. Kawalek, MD, a board-certified internal medicine physician and member of the medical staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, has launched SickSlip, a digital health platform providing documentation for routine work and school absences.

Dr Adam Z. Kawalek, Founder, SickSlip

Each year, U.S. workers miss an estimated 978 million workdays due to illness. Employers and schools rely on doctor's notes to verify absences so attendance and leave policies are applied consistently. Employees are forced to leave home, sit in waiting rooms, and pay for an administrative visit they do not medically need.

"Nearly every part of work has gone digital, but the way we verify short-term illness hasn't," said Dr. Kawalek. "Most people who need a note aren't seeking treatment. They're seeking documentation."

Through SickSlip, individuals complete a clinical intake online. A licensed physician reviews it asynchronously and, when medically appropriate, issues a signed note delivered through a secure digital workflow. Every note includes physician credentials, a unique verification link, and a QR code so employers and schools can confirm authenticity.

"Convenience and rigor aren't a trade-off," said Dr. Kawalek. "We hold every note to real clinical and state licensing standards and still deliver expediently. Patients get speed; employers and schools get documentation they can verify and trust."

"This isn't about lowering standards," he added. "Verification matters. Accountability matters. But those goals shouldn't require unnecessary barriers for patients, employers, schools, or providers."

Dr. Kawalek received his medical training at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He has practiced in urban, rural, virtual, and underserved settings across North America.

Since launching on May 1, 2026, SickSlip has served more than 1,000 patients across more than 30 states. The company is now extending into adjacent documentation categories and developing aggregate, de-identified insights to help employers and institutions benchmark workforce absence trends.

About SickSlip

SickSlip is a digital health company whose platform provides documentation for routine work and school absences. Founded in Los Angeles by Adam Z. Kawalek, MD, SickSlip pairs a digital-first experience with licensed clinical oversight and built-in verification safeguards designed to support authenticity and prevent fraud. For more information, please visit www.sickslip.co

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SOURCE SickSlip