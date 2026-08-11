Physiotherapy Equipment Market worth $8.37 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Physiotherapy Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 8.37 billion by 2031 from USD 6.11 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 170 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Physiotherapy Equipment Market- Global Forecast to 2031"

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.11 billion

USD 6.11 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.37 billion

USD 8.37 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.5%

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

The physiotherapy equipment market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by the increasing adoption of connected, modular, and multimodal therapy platforms that enable integrated rehabilitation solutions and enhance clinical efficiency. Advancements in robotic gait, balance, and mobility rehabilitation systems are supporting personalized therapy approaches and improving functional recovery outcomes. In addition, the growing demand for portable and home-based physiotherapy equipment is accelerating the shift toward decentralized rehabilitation and improving patient accessibility. The emergence of specialty rehabilitation platforms supported by recurring accessory and service revenue models is further reshaping the market by creating sustainable growth opportunities for equipment providers and healthcare facilities.

rehabilitation and improving patient accessibility. The emergence of specialty rehabilitation platforms supported by recurring accessory and service revenue models is further reshaping the market by creating sustainable growth opportunities for equipment providers and healthcare facilities. North America accounted for the largest market share of 30-35% in 2025.

By product, the equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0-7.5% in the market.

By application, the musculoskeletal & orthopedic rehabilitation segment is expected to dominate the market.

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Physiotherapy equipment plays a vital role in restoring mobility, relieving pain, and improving functional recovery in patients with musculoskeletal, neurological, cardiopulmonary, and sports-related conditions. Driven by the growing preference for non-invasive therapies and early rehabilitation, the market is evolving with advanced electrotherapy, ultrasound therapy, laser therapy, shockwave therapy, traction, continuous passive motion, and exercise rehabilitation equipment designed to improve treatment outcomes across clinical and homecare settings.

Continuous product innovation is driving the development of portable, connected, and user-friendly physiotherapy equipment with enhanced digital capabilities and personalized therapy options. Coupled with the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and sports injuries, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing demand for outpatient and home-based rehabilitation, these advancements are supporting wider adoption across hospitals, rehabilitation centers, physiotherapy clinics, sports medicine facilities, and homecare settings.

The physiotherapy equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share, by product, in the physiotherapy equipment market during the forecast period.

The physiotherapy equipment segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal and neurological disorders, the growing geriatric population, and the rising demand for effective rehabilitation solutions. Advanced therapeutic devices enable targeted, personalized, and intensive rehabilitation, leading to improved clinical outcomes and faster patient recovery compared with conventional accessories, which primarily serve a supportive role. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements, including the integration of robotics, wearable technologies, virtual rehabilitation platforms, and artificial intelligence-enabled therapy systems, are enhancing treatment efficiency and expanding the adoption of physiotherapy equipment across hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and home care settings.

Musculoskeletal & orthopedic rehabilitation to account for the largest share, by application, in the physiotherapy equipment market during the forecast period.

The musculoskeletal and orthopedic rehabilitation segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025, driven by the increasing prevalence of sports injuries, degenerative musculoskeletal disorders, and lifestyle-related conditions. The segment is further supported by the rising volume of orthopedic procedures, including joint replacement and fracture fixation surgeries, which require structured post-operative rehabilitation to restore mobility and function. Increasing awareness of the benefits of early physiotherapy intervention, coupled with growing investments in rehabilitation infrastructure across hospitals and specialized physiotherapy centers, has further accelerated the adoption of physiotherapy equipment.

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North America will continue to dominate the physiotherapy equipment market in 2031.

North America leads the physiotherapy equipment market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced rehabilitation technologies, favorable reimbursement policies, and the strong presence of leading market players. Growth in the region is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal and neurological disorders, increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and expanding demand for post-operative rehabilitation services. The increasing burden of chronic diseases requiring long-term physical rehabilitation is also expected to accelerate the adoption of physiotherapy equipment. In addition, high healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness of the benefits of early rehabilitation, and the presence of major manufacturers and rehabilitation centers in the US and Canada further strengthen the region's leading position in the market.

Key Players

Leading players in the Physiotherapy Equipment companies include Enovis Corp. (US), BTL Industries (UK), Performance Health (US), ITO Co., Ltd. (Japan), Enraf-Nonius B.V. (Netherlands), Dynatronics Corporation (US), and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Germany).

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Physiotherapy Equipment Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the physiotherapy equipment ecosystem remains selective, concentrated mainly in technology-driven segments rather than in conventional equipment categories. Established manufacturers of electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, thermal therapy, traction systems, and treatment furniture generally fund expansion through operating cash flow, bank financing, or strategic ownership, whereas disclosed growth capital is increasingly directed toward rehabilitation robotics, exoskeletons, connected home therapy platforms, and AI-enabled outcome measurement solutions. Recent transactions include Wandercraft's USD 75 million equity and debt financing in June 2025, Fourier Intelligence's RMB 400 million Series D round, Lifeward's USD 5 million registered direct offering in January 2025, Ekso Bionics' approximately USD 3.9 million in net offering proceeds in January 2024, and DIH's 2024 business combination and Nasdaq listing. Altivera Medical's acquisition of Zynex in March 2026 was also supported by an infusion of new capital following court-supervised restructuring. Overall, these transactions indicate that investors are prioritizing differentiated rehabilitation technologies, measurable clinical outcomes, software-enabled revenue models, and scalable clinic-to-home platforms, while investment interest in undifferentiated conventional physiotherapy hardware remains comparatively limited.

Revenue Shift Context

The physiotherapy equipment market remains predominantly product-led, although revenue models are broadening beyond one-time sales of standalone clinical equipment. Home-based therapy platforms are increasingly generating recurring revenue through consumable supplies, device rentals, and repeat patient engagement, while advanced rehabilitation manufacturers are expanding lifecycle revenue through maintenance, warranties, and related services. DIH Medical reported USD 49.7 million in device revenue and USD 12.0 million in service revenue in FY2025, with service revenue increasing by 8.4% even as device revenue declined by 2.8%. Equipment platforms are also being enhanced through digital measurement, connected software, and AI-enabled capabilities, as reflected in Tactile Medical's acquisition of LymphaTech and Technogym's investment in SPOT Software. Overall, incremental revenue opportunities are increasingly associated with home-based utilization, recurring consumables, rentals, service agreements, connected data capabilities, and application-specific rehabilitation technologies.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A in physiotherapy equipment remains capability-led and largely bolt-on rather than driven by frequent mega-deals. Transactions are focused on strengthening scale, adding digital and AI capabilities, and expanding advanced rehabilitation and home-care platforms, as illustrated by Altivera–Zynex, Tactile Medical–LymphaTech, Lifeward–AlterG, Ekso–Indego, and DIH–SafeGait. The PHYSIOMED–Proxomed merger broadened multi-modality offerings, while Enovis's divestitures reflect parallel portfolio rationalization. Consolidation is expected to continue across robotics, specialty exercise systems, compression therapy, digital measurement, and recurring supplies.

PHYSIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023–JUNE 2025

Month

& Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March

2026 Acquisition/Restructuring Altivera

Medical

Holdings (US) Zynex, Inc. (US) Altivera Medical acquired Zynex and its portfolio of electrotherapy, patient monitoring, and rehabilitation technologies, with Zynex Medical continuing to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Altivera Medical. February 2024 Business Combination DIH Holding

(US) Aurora

Technology

Acquisition

Corp. (US) DIH Holding US, Inc. completed its business combination with Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp., enabling its listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and providing access to public capital to accelerate the global expansion of its rehabilitation robotics and VR-enabled therapy solutions. June-

August 2023 Merger and Asset Deal Physiomed Elektromedizin

AG (Germany) proxomed Medizintechnik

GmbH (Germany) proxomed Medizintechnik GmbH merged with PHYSIOMED ELEKTROMEDIZIN AG, with the combined company continuing under the PHYSIOMED ELEKTROMEDIZIN AG name. August 2023 Acquisition Lifeward Inc,

(formerly

ReWalk

Robotics (US) AlterG (US) ReWalk Robotics acquired AlterG for USD 19 million, expanding its rehabilitation portfolio with AlterG's Anti-Gravity treadmill technology and strengthening its position in neurological and musculoskeletal rehabilitation.

Company Revenue Share Details

The combined market share of the top three players—Enovis, Dynatronics, and Altivera Medical/Zynex—is estimated at 15–20%, representing a fragmented physiotherapy equipment market. This level of fragmentation indicates that no single vendor has established dominant control, leaving significant room for regional competition, portfolio expansion, and consolidation. Other leading participants include Zimmer MedizinSysteme, BTL Industries, Enraf-Nonius, PHYSIOMED, Gymna, ASTAR, Guangzhou Longest, ITO, STORZ Medical, Technogym, DIH, and Tactile Medical. The presence of diversified physiotherapy equipment manufacturers alongside modality specialists, home-based therapy providers, and rehabilitation robotics companies reflects the broad scope of the market. It suggests that both portfolio-scale acquisitions and targeted investments in differentiated technologies could drive future consolidation.

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