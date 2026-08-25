Pia Aaltonen-Forsell to start as Valmet's CFO on November 1, 2026

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Valmet Oyj

Aug 25, 2026, 09:00 ET

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on August 25, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. EEST

Pia Aaltonen-Forsell to start as Valmet's CFO on November 1, 2026

Valmet announced on July 24, 2026 that Pia Aaltonen-Forsell had been appointed Chief Financial Officer and member of the Valmet Executive Leadership Team, with a planned start date no later than the end of January 2027.

Valmet confirms that Pia Aaltonen-Forsell will start as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Valmet Executive Leadership Team on November 1, 2026.

Following the previously announced departure of Valmet's current CFO Katri Hokkanen at the end of September 2026, Niklas Nylund, Vice President, Group Finance, will serve as interim CFO during October 2026.

Further information:

Anu Pires, EVP, People, Communications and Culture, tel. +358 10 672 0000 (switchboard)

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.valmet.com

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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