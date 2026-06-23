Pickering Expands Analog Output Portfolio for Functional Test and HIL

New PXI/PXIe modules deliver high-density waveform generation, DAC outputs, and thermocouple simulation

TEWKSBURY, Mass., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for electronic test and verification, has announced three new PXI/PXIe analog output modules, expanding its signal sourcing and sensor simulation portfolio for functional test and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) applications.

Pickering expands signal sourcing and sensor simulation portfolio for functional test and HIL applications. Post this Pickering Interface's three new PXI/PXIe analog output modules are designed to accurately replicate real-world sensor or signal behavior for a specific simulation, enabling more realistic and reliable automated testing than general-purpose voltage sources or arbitrary waveform generators.

The new modules include multi-channel waveform generators, precision digital-to-analog converter (DAC) outputs, and high-density thermocouple simulators. Together, they enable engineers to stimulate embedded controllers with realistic analog, sensor, and waveform conditions from compact, open-platform test systems. Designed for high channel density, broad chassis compatibility, and long lifecycle support, the modules help reduce rack space, complexity, and obsolescence risk.

"These new analog output modules expand Pickering's ability to support realistic signal and sensor simulation across functional test and HIL applications," said Stephen Jenkins, Simulation Product Manager at Pickering. "They deliver high channel density, precise performance, and dependable long-term support in modular PXI/PXIe platforms."

The 41-770 PXI and 43-770 PXIe DAC modules provide up to four fully isolated analog output channels in a single 3U PXI/PXIe slot. Each channel is independently programmable across multiple voltage and current ranges, with voltage outputs up to ±40 V and current outputs up to ±20 mA. The modules can also simulate open-circuit conditions, helping engineers replicate wiring or sensor failures for fault-injection testing. A hardware interlock adds protection for the device under test (DUT) and broader test system.

The 41-625 PXI and 43-625 PXIe multi-channel waveform generators provide up to 32 independent output channels in a single 3U PXI/PXIe slot. The modules support waveform generation from DC to 300 kHz, making them suited for simulating accelerometers and other multi-channel stimulus conditions. Each channel includes independent memory for sine waves, standard waveforms, or customer-defined arbitrary waveforms, with software-controlled frequency adjustment using Direct Digital Synthesis. Trigger functions allow other instruments to initiate waveform generation or frequency sweeps.

The PXI 41-761A analog output/thermocouple simulator modules provide precise µV-level thermocouple sensor simulation with built-in fault insertion. The modules offer independently isolated, two-wire low-voltage outputs that cover common thermocouple ranges, support multiple cold junction configurations, and handle common-mode voltages for true sensor-level simulation. With up to 32 fully isolated channels per slot, they deliver high-density thermocouple simulation without external switching or system expansion.

Designed for HIL simulation, functional test, sensor simulation, production test, and fault injection, these modules provide software-controlled electrical stimulus for embedded controllers and DUTs.

PXI and PXIe variants are available, with driver support for Windows and Linux and APIs for C, Python, C#, MATLAB, Simulink, and LabVIEW.

All standard Pickering Interfaces products include a three-year warranty and long-term product support. For pricing and availability visit: www.pickeringtest.com.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic test and verification. Its PXI, LXI, and PCI solutions are used in test systems worldwide across automotive, aerospace and defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor applications.

Press contact: Jamie Tokarz, [email protected]

SOURCE Pickering Interfaces