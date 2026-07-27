PicS N.V. (PICS) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against PicS N.V. ("PicS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PICS).The lawsuit is brought on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired PicS Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's January 2026 initial public offering (the "IPO").

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN PICS N.V. (PICS), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH BEFORE AUGUST 4, 2026 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at [email protected], by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Offering Documents contained materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that PicS had conducted an evaluation of its credit evaluation procedures in December 2025 and determined that such procedures were deficient and in need of enhancement; (2) that, as a result of the new procedures the Company had implemented in December 2025, PicS had reclassified approximately R$590 million of exposures previously classified as Stage 2 to Stage 3, leading to an incremental ECL charge of R$88 million in the three months ended December 31, 2025; (3) that PicS had experienced a heightened, but unreported, Stage 3 formation rate of more than 7% in the fourth quarter of 2025 that deviated substantially from the historical results and trends provided in the Offering Documents; (4) that the Offering Documents had materially overstated the quality and ability of the Company's credit models and user data to inform the Company's underwriting practices and to allow PicS to timely and effectively monitor, assess, and identify adverse credit events, credit risks, and credit deterioration across its portfolio; (5) that PicS suffered from degradations in customer credit quality and heightened risks of default and loan impairment as a result of its entrance into materially riskier business lines leading up to the IPO, resulting in undisclosed adverse financial and operational trends such as heightened incidents of default, which predated the IPO and were internally projected by PicS to continue to worsen following the IPO; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact:

Howard G. Smith, Esq.,

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Call us at: (215) 638-4847

Email us at: [email protected],

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith