Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Relocates Macon Office to Meet Growing Community Needs

MACON, Ga., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta is proud to announce the relocation of its Macon office to a new, expanded facility at 1501 Bass Road in Macon, beginning May 4. The move reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of a rapidly growing Middle Georgia community with enhanced access, convenience and high-quality orthopedic care.

The new location offers significantly expanded space, allowing for improved patient flow, increased capacity, and a more comfortable, efficient care environment. Conveniently located with easy access for patients throughout the region, the Bass Road office is designed to better serve both current and future patients.

Anchored by Dan Grahl, M.D., and Jared Hudspeth, M.D., the Macon team will continue to provide expert orthopedic and sports medicine care, now with the added benefit of on-site physical therapy to support a more seamless treatment and recovery experience.

"Our move to this new facility is really about growing alongside the community we serve," Dr. Grahl said. "With more space and added services, we're able to provide a higher level of coordinated care while making it easier and more convenient for patients to access the treatment they need."

The upgraded facility reflects Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta's dedication to delivering patient-centered care while expanding resources to support long-term growth in the Macon area.

Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta looks forward to welcoming patients to the new location and continuing its mission of helping individuals return to the activities they love.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.OrthoAtlanta.com or call 478-200-5710.

About Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the Southeast providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With more than 80 physicians serving in 27 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injuries or deformity of muscles, joints, bones, and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, five MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and nonoperative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related and acute orthopedic injuries.

Contact: Cindy Shepard, 678-785-9332 or [email protected]

SOURCE Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta