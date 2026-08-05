Piggly Wiggly Food For Less Announces Affordable Protein Initiative for American Families

Grocery chain offers quality meat at lower costs

SNEADS, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to rising grocery costs, Piggly Wiggly Food For Less announced today its Affordable Protein Initiative, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing fresh, high-quality meat at an exceptional value. Through strategic manufacturer partnerships, fresh in-store meat operations, its proprietary Power Buy Program, and its Cost Plus 10% pricing philosophy, Piggly Wiggly Food For Less is helping customers save on the products families purchase most.

"Meat is the centerpiece of almost every family meal," said Kevin McDaniel, co-owner of Piggly Wiggly Food For Less. "If we can lower the cost of the main course, we've taken the biggest step toward helping families save at the dinner table."

Giving shoppers more value for their grocery budgets, Piggly Wiggly Food For Less is expanding its Affordable Protein Initiative by working more closely than ever with manufacturer partners that share the company's commitment to delivering exceptional value to consumers. By aligning with manufacturers willing to invest in lower prices, Piggly Wiggly Food For Less is able to create additional savings opportunities on the products families purchase most.

At the heart of the initiative is the company's Cost Plus 10% pricing philosophy and proprietary Power Buy Program, which passes manufacturer promotional funding directly to customers.

"We know that when our costs go down, our customers' prices go down," said Cody McDaniel, co-owner of Piggly Wiggly Food For Less. "Every promotional dollar belongs in our customers' shopping carts—not on our balance sheet. Through our Power Buy Program, we pass 100% of manufacturer promotional funding directly to our customers and maintain those savings as long as promotional inventories and supplier costs allow. We grow our business by keeping our prices low, increasing sales volume, and earning our customers' trust, not by increasing margins."

Manufacturers that support the company's mission of delivering greater value are rewarded with expanded shelf space, additional advertising opportunities, increased in-store displays, featured promotions, and greater exposure across Piggly Wiggly Food For Less social media platforms. Those that are unwilling or unable to provide a competitive cost have reduced shelf space or are discontinued at the stores altogether. Every merchandising decision is made with one objective: delivering the best possible value to the customer.

Piggly Wiggly Food For Less continues to distinguish itself through its full-service meat departments, where experienced meat cutters process and cut fresh beef and pork in-store while fresh poultry is packaged daily in each location. This hands-on approach provides exceptional freshness, quality, operational efficiency, and the additional savings that are passed directly to customers.

Currently celebrating the End of Summer and Southern Football Tailgating season, stores are featuring "Hot Diggity Dog Hot Dog Fest," with outstanding values on foot-long hot dogs, all-beef hot dogs, pork and chicken hot dogs, beer bratwurst, smoked sausage, Italian sausage, and other Labor Day grilling favorites.

Customers will also enjoy exceptional values during Fire Up That Grill / Rib Fest, featuring baby back ribs, St. Louis-style ribs, light spare ribs, regular spare ribs, and country-style ribs, New York Strip Steaks, Certified Angus Ground Beef and Ground Chuck, Fryer Cut Chicken Wings, Boneless Thighs, Breast Tenders, and Whole Fryers, offering families outstanding savings on many other America's favorite backyard barbecue and football tailgating traditions.

"Our mission has always been simple," adds Kevin McDaniel. "Deliver the highest-quality fresh meat at the best value possible. Every decision we make, from negotiating with manufacturers to cutting fresh beef and pork in our stores, packaging fresh poultry, and pricing our products, is centered on creating value for the families who trust Piggly Wiggly Food For Less every week. When our customers save money, everyone wins."

About Piggly Wiggly Food For Less

Piggly Wiggly Food For Less, owned and operated by McDaniel Family Investments, Inc., is headquartered in Sneads, Fla., and operates 14 supermarket locations throughout the Montgomery, Ala., market, as well as central and south Georgia, and north Florida. Through its Cost Plus 10% pricing philosophy, proprietary Power Buy Program, full-service meat departments, fresh poultry packaging, and strong partnerships with leading American manufacturers and suppliers, Piggly Wiggly Food For Less remains committed to delivering exceptional quality, outstanding value, and affordable groceries to the communities it serves.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Piggly Wiggly Food For Less