Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market: Overview



This report analyzes the global pigmentation disorders treatment market in terms of its current and future scenario.Rise in investment in R&D of novel advanced technologies, decrease in social taboos regarding pigmentation, increase in prevalence of pigmentation-related disorders, and rise in awareness about skin rejuvenation and treatment options are likely to drive the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.







Pigmentation therapies can be classified as topical drugs, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, phototherapy, and laser therapy. These therapies are available in hospitals and aesthetic clinics & dermatology centers.







This report on the global pigmentation disorders treatment market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on product, application, and geography.







A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section.In addition, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with a business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market.







It also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the global pigmentation disorders treatment market.







Global Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market: Key Segments



Based on treatment, the global pigmentation disorders treatment market has been segmented into topical drugs, laser therapy, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, phototherapy, and others.In terms of disease indication, the market has been classified into hyperpigmentation (melasma, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, solar lentigines, and others) and hypopigmentation (vitiligo, albinism, and others).







Based on end-user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, aesthetic clinics & dermatology centers, and others.The global pigmentation disorders treatment market has been analyzed based on increase in prevalence of pigmentation disorders, technology trends, expenditure on emerging technologies, and presence of key players in the region.







Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.







Global Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market: Regional Outlook



In terms of geography, the global pigmentation disorders treatment market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in these regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and their key countries have been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. This report also covers the competitive scenario of the market in these regions.







Companies Mentioned in Report



The report profiles major players operating in the global pigmentation disorders treatment market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in this report are Bayer AG, ALLERGAN, Galderma S.A., SkinCeuticals, Pierre Fabre, EpiPharm AG, RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, and Vivier Pharma.







The global pigmentation disorders treatment market has been segmented as follows:







Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by Treatment



Topical Drugs



Laser Therapy



Chemical Peels



Microdermabrasion



Phototherapy



Others







Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by Disease Indication



Hypopigmentation



Vitiligo



Albinism



Others







Hyperpigmentation



Melasma



Post-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation



Solar Lentigines



Others







Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by End-user



Hospitals



Aesthetic Clinics & Dermatology Centers



Others







Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by Geography



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



Australia & New Zealand



India



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC



South Africa



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa







