Pilot Dmitriy Pingasov Helps North Carolina Athletes Reach the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

Volunteer pilot Dmitriy Pingasov recently transported four Special Olympics swimmers from North Carolina and their coach to Minnesota for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

MIAMI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volunteer pilot Dmitriy Pingasov recently transported four Special Olympics swimmers from North Carolina and their coach to Minnesota for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, demonstrating how private aviation can make a meaningful impact beyond traditional transportation.

Dmitriy Pingasov

The athletes traveled to Minneapolis as part of the Special Olympics Airlift, a nationwide volunteer initiative coordinated by Textron Aviation. Since 1987, the program has connected volunteer pilots and aircraft owners with Special Olympics delegations, helping thousands of athletes and coaches reach national competitions.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, held June 20–26 in Minnesota, brought together nearly 3,000 athletes from across the United States to compete in 16 Olympic-style sports. Supported by coaches, volunteers, families, and community partners, the Games celebrate inclusion, determination, and athletic achievement.

For Pingasov, the mission was an opportunity to use his aviation experience in service of others.

"Flying gives people opportunities to connect across great distances," said Pingasov. "Helping athletes reach a national competition and pursue their goals is an incredible privilege."

The flight itself became one of the most memorable parts of the journey. Operating under the call sign DOVE-57, Pingasov was among the volunteer pilots receiving priority handling within the U.S. National Airspace System as Special Olympics athletes were transported to the Games. During the trip, an air traffic controller recognized the mission and asked Pingasov to personally pass along a message of encouragement and congratulations to the North Carolina swimming team.

"That moment reminded all of us how many people were rooting for these athletes," Pingasov said.

Volunteer pilots play a critical role in removing travel barriers for Special Olympics participants, donating their aircraft, time, and expertise so athletes can focus on competition and achievement.

Pingasov's participation highlights the powerful role aviation can play in connecting communities and creating opportunities that extend far beyond the runway.

About Dmitriy Pingasov

Dmitriy Pingasov is a pilot and entrepreneur who supports charitable and community-focused aviation initiatives throughout the United States.

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SOURCE Dmitriy Pingasov